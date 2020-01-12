Defying police, Iranians protest against shot plane

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Iranian demonstrators defended a heavy police protest on Sunday evening to protest the country’s denial of a Ukrainian passenger plane with 176 people, the last turmoil to roar the capital amid high tensions with the United States.

Videos posted online showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans and walking through subway stations and sidewalks, much around Azadi, or Freedom, Square after an earlier call to people to demonstrate there. Other videos suggested that similar protests took place in other Iranian cities.

Protesters often wore hoods and covered their faces, probably to prevent them from being recognized by surveillance cameras. Some online videos claimed to show sporadically how the police fired tear gas, although there was no immediate large-scale action against demonstrators.

In the meantime, the head of the Revolutionary Guard apologized during an emotional speech before the parliament and insisted it was a tragic mistake.

“I swear to God Almighty that I wish I was on that plane and crashed and burned with them, but had not witnessed this tragic incident,” said General Hossein Salami. “I’ve never been so ashamed in my entire life. Never.”

Iran’s state-run media, as well as semi-official news agencies and publications, did not immediately report on the demonstrations. However, international rights groups have already called on Iran to have people protest peacefully, as allowed by the country’s constitution.

“After consecutive national traumas over a short period of time, people should be able to mourn safely and demand accountability,” said Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran. “Iranians should not risk their lives to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.”

Riot police in black uniforms and helmets previously gathered on Vali-e Asr Square, at the University of Tehran and other places of interest. Members of the Revolutionary Guard patrolled the city on motorcycles, and civilian security personnel were also in force. People looked down as they walked quickly past the police, hoping not to pay attention to themselves.

The plane crash early Wednesday killed everyone on board, especially Iranians and Iranians-Canadians. After initially pointing to technical failure and insisting that the armed forces were not to blame, the authorities admitted on Saturday that they had accidentally shot it in the light of the increasing evidence and accusations of Western leaders.

Iran defeated the flight because it braced itself for possible American retribution after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that housed American troops. The rocket attack, which did not involve any casualties, was a response to the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most important general in an American air attack in Baghdad. But there was no retribution.

Iranians have expressed anger about the plane’s downfall and the misleading statements of senior officials in the aftermath of the tragedy. They also mourn the dead, including many young people who were studying abroad.

“Even when I talk about it, my heart beats faster and I feel sad,” said Zahra Razeghi, a resident of Tehran. “I am ashamed when I think of their families.”

“The denial and the covering up of the truth in the last three days have greatly contributed to the suffering and pain of the families and me,” she added.

Another individual, who only identified himself as Saeed, said Iran’s largely state-run media had hidden the cause of the crash for “political reasons.”

“Later developments changed the game and they had to tell the truth,” he said.

Earlier Sunday, hundreds of students at Shahid Beheshti University of Tehran gathered to mourn the victims and protest against authorities for hiding the cause of the crash, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

Bahareh Arvin, a reformist member of the Tehran City Council, said on social media that she resigned in protest against the lies and corruption of the government. “With the current mechanism there is no hope for reform,” she said.

Some Iranian artists, including the famous director Masoud Kimiai, withdrew from an upcoming international film festival. Two TV hosts have resigned in protest about the false report about the cause of the plane crash.

President Donald Trump, who expressed support for earlier waves of anti-government demonstrations in Iran, addressed the country’s leaders in a tweet and said, “DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS.” He later tweeted the same message again in Farsi.

“The world is watching. More importantly, the US is watching, “he tweeted.

Iranians demonstrated in November after the government had raised gas prices, with major protests throughout the country. The government closed off internet access for days, making it difficult to gauge the extent of the protests and subsequent actions. Amnesty International later said that more than 300 people were killed.

A candlelight ceremony in Tehran at the end of Saturday turned into a protest, with hundreds of people singing to the country’s leaders – including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and the police distributed them with tear gas. Protests were also held in the city of Isfahan and elsewhere.

The police briefly arrested the British ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, who said he had gone to the vigil without knowing that it would be a protest.

“Can confirm that I did not participate in demonstrations!” He tweeted. “Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of # PS752 tragedy. Normal to show respect – some victims were British. I left after 5 minutes, when some started singing. “

He said he was arrested 30 minutes after leaving the area.

Britain said that his envoy was “held without reason or explanation” and “blatant violation of international law.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later tweeted that Macaire was arrested “as an unknown stranger in an illegal meeting”.

Araghchi said when the police informed him that a man who claimed to be the British ambassador had been arrested did not believe them. But he said that when he spoke to Macaire by phone, he realized it was him and that the ambassador was released 15 minutes later.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry later called on the British ambassador for his “illegal and inappropriate presence” at the protest, it said on his Telegram channel.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, member of the Iranian Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, accused the ambassador of organizing protests and called for his deportation. Dozens of hardliners later gathered in front of the British embassy and shouted “Death to England”. They also called for the ambassador to be deported and the embassy to be closed.

Meanwhile, the Iranian media focused on recognizing responsibility for the crash, with various newspapers calling on those responsible to apologize and resign.

The hard-line daily Vatan-e Emrouz wore the headline of the “A heaven full of sorrow” while the Hamshahri went daily with “Shame” and the IRAN daily said “Unforgivable.”

Mehdi Karroubi, an opposition activist under house arrest, lashed out at Khamenei himself and said that he was “directly responsible” as supreme commander.

“If you were aware and you let military and security authorities mislead people, then there is no doubt that you lack the attributes of constitutional leadership,” he said in a statement.

Criticism of the highest leader can be punished with a maximum of two years in prison.