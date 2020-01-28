Defying company policy, more than 300 Amazon employees speak out

While Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, gave an exuberant party at his $ 23 million mansion in Washington, DC, this weekend – attended by celebrities such as Ivanka Trump and Bill Gates – hundreds of his employees got ready for an uprising.

The subject was the company’s external communication policy and reports earlier this month that it would dismiss employees for talking about climate change without proper permission. In protest, more than 350 Amazon employees published statements under their own name in a Medium post on Sunday, which intentionally violated the policy on a massive scale.

The protest was organized by Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a coalition of activist workers who in the past year urged the company to adopt a more environmentally-friendly policy. The group organized a climate change walkout last fall, attended by thousands of Amazon and other technical staff around the world.

“Companies cannot have the conversation that threatens our existence,” wrote Maren Costa, a major user experience designer at Amazon. “We cannot remain silent about issues that harm our children, our communities and our planet.” Costa is one of the employees who were told that they could be fired if they kept talking about Amazon in public without getting advanced approval. In the fall, Costa spoke with various news sources, including WIRED, about what she said the company did not respond adequately to the climate crisis.

Amazon has long demanded that employees receive approval before they spoke in public, but according to The Washington Post, the policy was not strictly enforced. In September, just before the strike, Amazon created a new internal portal for employees to request permission to speak with the press; employees must now have “business justification” to do this.

None of the employees who contributed to Sunday’s Medium post seems to have used that formal channel. “The idea is to deliberately break communication policy so fruitfully that it is unenforceable,” Amazon Workers for Climate Justice wrote in an email sent internally last week to collect statements and signatures; it later made the message public.

Many large companies have external communications policies and AECJ acknowledged that Amazon’s policies make sense in some cases, such as confidential projects. “But allowing a company to silence us about its contribution to the climate crisis is a clear breach of communication policy and effectively requires that we give up our fundamental humanity and integrity to be employees,” the group wrote his message.

“Although all employees are welcome to work constructively with one of the many teams within Amazon who are working on sustainability and other issues, we maintain our external communication policy and do not allow employees to work the company or the hard work of their company publicly contempt or misrepresent colleagues who develop solutions to these hard problems, “an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson did not comment on whether Amazon would take action in response to Sunday’s message.

The statements that the group published on Sunday related to a series of issues that go beyond Amazon’s impact on the environment. The Medium post is a laundry list of controversies that the company has endured in recent years, including labor issues, security and privacy and political influence, among others.

Not all statements were critical of Amazon’s external communication policy. An employee said it prohibited her from sharing positive opinions with the press. “I want to be able to talk to the media about all the innovative things we do to protect the privacy of Alexa customers,” wrote Emily Greene, a software engineer. “I work every day to improve our customer data protection, and it is disappointing when the media spins the truth, because the people who speak are the ones who have nothing to lose.”

A number of Amazon employees who participated in Sunday’s Medium Medium post welcomed the company’s recent environmental efforts. In anticipation of the strike in September, Bezos unveiled a new “Climate Pledge”, in which companies promise to regularly announce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. Amazon was the first company to join. “I am proud to work at Amazon and to work on such an important topic. I feel supported by our company and our leadership to make this our top priority, ”wrote Kimberly Pousman, an engagement manager who works on the Climate Pledge.

