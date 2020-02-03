Deff-initely Milwaukee: Rolling out the city’s welcome car with the CEO of VISIT Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – 2020 will be a huge year for the city of Milwaukee. VISIT The role of Milwaukee will be to maximize this moment in the spotlight. In this episode of Deff-initial Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh sits down with the woman in charge of the tourism organization, CEO Peggy Williams-Smith.

The resident of Milwaukee spent more than two decades in the hospitality industry at Marcus Hotels before accepting this new challenge in the fall of 2019.

They talk about the lasting impact that she hopes the DNC, the Ryder Cup and other events will have on Milwaukee. Moreover, they talk about the balance between growth and expansion, while not losing what makes Milwaukee special.

Moreover, we have the FOX6 package with questions with Aaron Maybin.

