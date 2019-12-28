Defensive play a focal point for the Edmonton Oilers – Edmonton slump

Loading...

The numbers are ugly for the Edmonton Oilers in their last 15 games.

Their record is 4-10-1. They were beaten 56-33. Preventing goals has been a priority for the Oilers this season and has been painfully absent from this impotence.

“I would say that our entire group still has a lot to learn there. I think we have made progress. We talked about it intensively for a long time, but there is still a lot to do, ”said head coach Dave Tippett.

"There is not much science. You just have to do everything to keep it out of your network," said Center Leon Draisaitl. "Sometimes there are individual mistakes. Sometimes it's team play. Sometimes it's a bad jump. Too much seems to be happening to us. We have to change that. "

It was a particularly difficult time for Draisaitl. He has just three strengths in this miserable 15-game segment and is -24.

“Sometimes you have to give up the insult to defend yourself. I think we have to learn that. I have to learn that. I can do that better, ”said Draisaitl.

"It was a fight for him. He has to keep working on it," said Tippett.

"It is not difficult because we want to win. Connor (McDavid) and I are here to win. We want to play offensively because we are supposed to do it. It is as much our job as the defense," said Draisaitl. He added that he was working to take the risk out of his game.

Although the defensive game was very important, the Oilers don't open it up aggressively. Tippett believes that the defense struggles also lead to breakdowns in the attack.

"We don't get enough attempts to do it. It's a good defense in our zone to make good games from our own zone, to make good games in the neutral zone to get you into the offensive zone," said Tippett "We're not there yet, so we think we have to do something very special when we get there." The special can sometimes be a disaster. "

Tippett is confident that Josh Archibald can face the New York Rangers in the next Oilers game on Tuesday. He got on his knees against Calgary on Friday.

Markus Granlund and Brandon Manning were required to be exempted. Tippett said Bakersfield's bets will be decided after the Condors game on Saturday night.

