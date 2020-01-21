The Pittsburgh Penguins are likely to get defenseman Justin Schultz back to Philadelphia on Tuesday-evening for their final game for a nine-day break, including the All-Star Game and their goodbye week. That should give Penguins GM Jim Rutherford enough time to address the primary needs of Penguins. Before the Penguins trade for a scoring winger, they must strengthen their defender on the left.

The Penguins have not been sharp since Jake Guentzel was torn out of their line-up with a seasonal shoulder injury, but they have scored enough goals to win. And every player who can replace Guentzel in the line-up of Penguins is expensive.

However, the penguins have also struggled with the defense. The patchwork combinations have each abandoned the penguins. At present Penguins’ third defense with Juuso Riikola and Chad Ruhwedel get sheltered minutes with a disproportionate number of offensive zones to limit their defensive deficiencies.

Teams have been able to reach the Penguins defenders and put pressure on the Penguins. The penguins’ resilience has been proven, but improving now would reduce the burden.

Justin Schultz helps recover, sort of.

“It will be a huge boost. He is a really good player. He has played many good minutes for us, he has made good progress this year, “said head coach Mike Sullivan.” If we get it back, it will be a big boost for the team. “

Riikola and Ruhwedel have played about 12-13 minutes per game, which is a small number for defensive couples. But with Schultz, which is a healthy scratch? Riikola is the natural defender on the left who ensures a good balance, but his game has recently been over.

Ruhwedel has not been significantly better, but he is a veteran present. The penguins could choose a new combination of righty-righty as they did in the days after LHD Brian Dumoulin’s tendon injury.

There are really no good options, so the Penguins become important for an LHD. Regardless of the current choice of pairs, Penguins’ patchwork defense remains their weak link. Regardless of which two defenders form the third combination, the combination Marcus Pettersson-John Marino sometimes scores poorly despite strong individual performances. The Jack Johnson-Kris Letang combination is also a marriage of necessity.

One capable LHD could change the Penguins’ choices. And their fortune.

Before GM Jim Rutherford follows a winger who scores goals alongside Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin, Rutherford must first look at his blue line. Around the competition there are a handful of experienced defenders on the left on expired contracts, including former Penguins Trevor Daley and Ron Hainsey. If they don’t touch the penguins’ fantasy, there are even more choices. (Click here for the full PHN list of LHD on expiring contracts).

Given the penguins struggling with the Boston Bruins, and upcoming wars with the Washington Capitals, would anyone say no to Mark Boroweicki of Ottawa?

It is difficult to adequately use advanced statistics for defenders. Different situations, line-matchups and the amount of time on the ice with grinding lines skew the data-driven story. For example, the Pettersson-Ruhwedel pair played together for about 100 minutes and were under water in goals against and shots, but only a few scoring opportunities on the positive side. The Riikola-Ruhwedel combination in 160 minutes has better grades across the board, according to NaturalStatTrick.com

But no one will claim that Riikola is better than Pettersson (or at least shouldn’t).

What cannot be argued is that the Penguins blue line is a mismatch of talents. After Dumoulin returns to his top pairing spot, the blue line of Penguins will once again be one left injury away from the same place where they are now.

The Penguins have something special to brew. Their position in the rankings and by talented teams was quite impressive. Yes, a Penguins exchange for a scoring winger would make life easier, but a better left side would provide a better basis. And it would make the penguins have the puck more often.