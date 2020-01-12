Defense Secretary Mark Esper Said “I Have Not Seen One Regarding Four Embassies” When Asked If There Was Specific Evidence That Iran Plans To Attack Four Embassies American, as President Trump said.

Esper commented on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday. Trump spoke to Fox News on Friday and used the claim that four U.S. embassies were in danger as the motivator that led to the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Esper added, “I share the president’s view that probably – I expected them to go after our embassies. Embassies are the most important manifestation of the American presence in a country. “

NEWS: @EsperDod told @margbrennan that he “did not see” specific evidence showing that Iran was planning to hit 4 American embassies, despite @realDonaldTrump saying that an attack on several embassies was “imminent”. Watch more of Esper’s interview on @FacetheNation today. Pic .twitter.com / 1Nud8waok1

– Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 12, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the administration did not have specific information about the Iranian threat. “We don’t know exactly when and we don’t know exactly where, but it was real,” he said.

Also on Sunday, Esper chose the sidestep when asked the same question by Jake Tapper of CNN, saying, “I’m not going to discuss intelligence issues here on the show.”

Tapper then said, “The President did, however.”

To which Esper replied: “It is the prerogative of the president”.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper: “There was information that there was an intention to target the US embassy in Baghdad. What the president said about the four embassies is what I believe also “#CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/CNwo6PLK41

– CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 12, 2020

More than a week after the Soleimani strike, the Trump administration is still struggling to deliver a clear and consistent message on the subject. So far, none of the lawmakers who have received a confidential briefing on the strike have said that they have heard anything about the threats against US embassies.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) Told the Washington Post on Friday: “I think I would have remembered if they would have presented this kind of information at the briefing. It seems to me that the administration is panicking a little about the soundness of its justification and decides to share with Fox News information that it is not willing to share with Congress. “