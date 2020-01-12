Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday he had seen no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s claim that a senior Iranian general killed by an American air strike “actively plans” for imminent attacks against four American embassies, claiming that he “did not see” specific information to support this claim.

In an interview with Laura Ingraham of Fox News which aired on Friday, the president justified the decision to kill former Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani by saying to Ingraham: “I can reveal that I think there would be probably had four embassies. ” enlargement of previous comments, as Trump told reporters earlier in the week that Soleimani “was trying to blow up our embassy” in Baghdad and later said at a rally that he “was actively planning new attacks” on several embassies.

Members of Congress, however, say intelligence briefings did not mention threats to embassies, and senior Trump officials said they “were only aware of vague information about a plot against the Baghdad embassy and that the information did not suggest fully trained field training. ”

Esper noted during an appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday that, although the president said he “believed” that attacks on several embassies were imminent, there was in fact no direct evidence for it. substantiate his claim.

“The president said he thought there likely was and could have been attacks on other embassies,” said Esper to host Margaret Brennan. “I shared this point of view. I know that other members of the national security team shared this view. “

“” Probably and could have been “, that is to say that it looks more like an assessment than a specific tangible threat with decisive intelligence,” reacted Brennan.

“Well, the president did not say there was a tangible element – he did not quote specific evidence,” replied the head of the Pentagon.

“Are you saying there weren’t any?” Wondered Brennan.

“I haven’t seen any for four embassies,” admitted Esper. “What I am saying is that I share the president’s view that I probably expect them to attack our embassies.”

In a separate CNN State of the Union interview, Esper reiterated his insistence that the president never said he had “specific information” that Soleimani was targeting four embassies but was simply expressing his ” belief “, a belief that he shared himself.

Meanwhile, CNN host Jake Tapper wanted to know if the President was “embellishing” the impending threats, noting that some members of Congress have expressed concern that it could make things more dangerous for troops at the helm. ‘foreign.

“I don’t believe it,” replied Esper. “The bottom line is that we had an exquisite intelligence that could only be shared with the Gang of Eight. I therefore understand the frustration of many members of Congress. But what was shared with this Gang of Eight, I spoke to one of the briefers. The briefer told me that most, almost all of the members of this gang of eight said that the information was compelling and that it should not be shared with all members due to concerns – this could reveal our sources and our methods. “

“But President Trump said it on TV on Friday?” Tapper replied, adding that “it doesn’t make sense” that Esper can’t tell Congress something Trump is ready to publicly claim on Fox News.

“We have informed Congress and the Gang of Eight – the legitimate representatives of the enlarged Congress on matters like this when you have exquisite intelligence – they have been informed. And I’m not going to go into details about what they were told, partly because I wasn’t there, ”replied Esper.

