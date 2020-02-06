Defense researchers develop software agents that can read people’s minds

For example, when researchers are funded by DARPA, the arm of the pentagon for financing advanced technology, start talking about machine social intelligence, I get nervous. Needless to say it was a restless week.

Under the leadership of Carnegie Mellon University, a robotics and AI powerhouse, a team of researchers is working on artificially intelligent agents with a masterly social skill: the ability to interpret a person’s thoughts from their actions.

Okay, so this might not be as sinister as it sounds, at least at this starting stage. After all, people are phenomenally delicate instruments when it comes to interpreting moods and thoughts from subtle signals, such as body language, speech patterns and choice of words, and eye movements. The emotionally intelligent among us are pretty good at knowing when to remain silent, because the person we are talking to has lost interest, for example.

But machines need some help. Social intelligence is a huge research area in various technical areas. Socially intelligent robots such as Pepper from Softbank have entertained reporters and customers with witty chatter and a creepy feeling to adequately respond to emotional cues such as sadness and boredom. Worse still, a foot race is underway to bring emotional intelligence into advertisements by following sample audience responses via webcams. Perhaps the monitoring status and billboard activities will one day work together, leading to ads tailored to your mood.

The industrial defense complex has different priorities when it comes to X-ray examination of what happens in people’s minds. Although your mind may race to use cases as interrogations, the stated goal of the CMU-led DARPA study is to use machine social intelligence to help people-and-machine teams work together safely, efficiently, and productively. The idea is to develop software agents with emotional intelligence, autonomous programs that can perceive their environment and make decisions. In addition to the CMU team, the $ 6.6 million project includes experts on human factors and neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh and Northrop Grumman.

“The idea is that the machine tries to figure out what people think based on their behavior,” says Katia Sycara of the Robotics Institute of CMU, a research professor who has been developing software agents for decades. “Is the person confused? Are they paying attention to what is needed? Are they overloaded?” In some cases, the software agent may even find that a teammate is making mistakes due to incorrect information or lack of training, she said.

In addition to Sycara, the team includes three co-principal investigators: Changliu Liu, assistant professor at the Robotics Institute; Michael Lewis, a professor at Pitt’s School of Computing and Information; and Ryan McKendrick, a cognitive scientist at Northrop Grumman.

To test their socially intelligent agents, the team sends them to a search and rescue scenario within Minecraft. The test bed was developed by researchers from the state of Arizona. As the project progresses, the agents will try to first derive the mental states of individual players and then of teams of players.

DARPA sponsors the project through the program ASI (Artificial Social Intelligence for Successful Teams).