Maybe the fifth time will be a charm for Alan Faneca.

The former Steelers goaltender is again a finalist in the Professional Football Hall of Fame this year. The vote will take place on Saturday February 1 in Miami, at this year’s Super Bowl site, with the 48 members of the Professional Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, who will also vote on the merits of the former Steelers Safety. Troy Polamalu. But even more than Polamalu, Faneca could have the strongest case of the 15 finalists on this year’s list.

I will introduce Faneca and Polamalu to the Professional Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee. This will largely be my five minute speech for Faneca.

Five-time finalist in the Professional Football Hall of Fame – the highest number of players among this year’s finalists – Faneca was an All-Pro team six times, more than any other finalist this year. He is one of 12 guards in NFL history to have achieved first All-Pro team status six or more times. The other 11 are all in the Hall of Fame.

In 2003, when he did not gain All-Pro first team status, breaking his rope, he obtained second team status in part because he spent a good part of the season playing left tackle for the Steelers. He was also named the second All-Pro team in 2008, giving him eight consecutive seasons of All-Pro awards.

Faneca has also been named nine times to the Pro Bowl team. Only eight offensive liners in NFL history have been named to more. All are in the Hall of Fame.

“I thought Alan Faneca was present every day for 13 seasons and dominated in the trenches,” said Mike Munchak, himself a Hall of Fame guard. “It’s hard to do. He was well decorated for it – All-Pros by the media, by his peers with all appearances of the Pro Bowl. People have recognized his work for over a decade. He is the one of the best players of all time playing the position. “

Beyond its dominant position, Faneca is in a company of choice in the history of the NFL. There are 46 players in the history of the league with six or more First Team All-Pro caps. Of these 46 players, Faneca is the only eligible player who has not yet been elected to the Professional Football Hall of Fame. Three others who have reached this point, quarterback Peyton Manning, bettor Shane Lechler and offensive tackle Joe Thomas, are not yet eligible to be elected to the Hall of Fame.

“I wouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame without Alan Faneca,” said former Steelers. Jerome Bettis. “He was the best guard I have ever played with, and his shooting made him so much more special than any other goalie because his ability to shoot and play in space was incredible. It was our bread and our butter., it did everything. It wasn’t just in the racing game. “

The Steelers’ first round choice in 1998 on LSU, Faneca only missed two games in 10 seasons with the Steelers, one due to an injury and the other when the Steelers rested to start the playoffs. All told, he played in 206 career games, starting in 201. He also played 14 career playoff games, including helping the Steelers win Super Bowl XL with the game-changing block .

Steelers holding a 7-3 halftime lead, Faneca pulled to the right at the start of the third quarter, sealing the linebacker LeRoy Hill and spring Willie Parker for a longest 75 yard touchdown in Super Bowl history.

“When you look at the linemen of his day, he did things that the Hall of Famer Dermontti Dawson “Said the former Steelers head coach Bill cowher, himself a member of this year’s Centennial Hall of Fame class.

“He was such a special player at a time when he was doing things unique to the game. He had the power to control his area and athletics to be a factor when he shot. When we were running football, we were running behind him on the left side, and when we shot, we ran behind him on the right side. His block for Willie Parker’s touchdown run in Super Bowl XL was all about Alan. “

This appears in each of Faneca NFL – 10’s 13 seasons with the Steelers, two with the Jets and one with the Cardinals. Twice, these teams led the NFL in a rush – in 2001 and 2009 – with six top-five. This allowed him to earn a spot on the 2000s Professional Football Hall of Fame team.

“Alan’s athleticism and physique at the guard set the tone for the entire team,” said the Hall of Fame linebacker. Brian Urlacher, another member of this All-Decade team. “He has played at such a high level for so long. You know who the good players are. To do it as long as he has done it – and as good as his teams have been for all these years, I think success with a team has a lot to do with it, as well as how you win as a team. They won ahead. They ran the ball. They protected their quarterback. It started with him. was THE guy in the front. “

Urlacher isn’t the only former defensive star to feel that way about Faneca.

Ray lewis, another Hall of Fame linebacker and member of the 2000s All-Decade team, played against Faneca several times in his days with the Ravens.

“He was one of the guards who controlled the pace of the top seven,” said Lewis of Faneca. “This is what made him dominant. I think a Hall of Fame is someone who truly has a career that inspires others to be like them, to be great. And whenever it has walked in the field, it was great. “

