Defending Jacobi’s book, date of publication, trailer – Apple TV series

Apple TV + continues to become more flexible in its muscle streaming world with bigger names to implement Defense Jacob on the small screen.

Based on the novel of the same name, the show – starring Marvel superstar Chris Evans – reaches the market for increasingly popular crime dramas.

See our complete guide to Jacobi protection, including details, basic plot and how to view.

When will Jacob’s protection be released on Apple TV?

Jacobi’s defense premieres on Apple TV + Friday, April 24, 2020.

Who is involved in defending Jacob?

Chris Evans (American Captain, Avengers), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Jaeden Martell (IT: Chapter 1, Knives Off) directs castings, which also includes Cherry Jones (24), Pablo Schreiber (The Wire, American Gods), Sakina Jaffrey (Timeless card house), Betty Gabriel (Disappear) and J.K. Simmons (Law and Procedure, Oz).

The series was created by Mark Bomback, who has adapted a book of the same name written by William Landay.

What is the protection of Jacob?

The show follows the journey of Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney, who thinks his 14-year-old son Jacob may have been involved in the murder of a classmate.

Barber’s family – including wife and mother Laurie – are confused and, despite demanding his innocence, begin to gather evidence against the young man.

Is there a trailer to protect Jacobi?

Yes – you can see the official theater below.

(attach) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQfeoRLvfqU (/ attach)

How can I look at Jacob’s defense?

All eight sections can only be streamed worldwide via Apple TV +.

Is there a 2nd season of Jacob’s defense?

Because the show is based on a book, it may be more difficult for Apple to squeeze out another series from Defendant Jacob.

Of course, when it starts, it may take a fuss to extend the duration of the show, but it’s probably based outside the source material.

