Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Edmonton Eskimos have signed defender Brian Walker for a three-year contract extension until the 2022 season.

He should become a free agent in February.

Walker originally signed on July 4, 2018 in Edmonton. In 14 games, nine starts, he ended in 2019 with 25 defensive duels, four duels from special teams, two quarterback duels and an interception while playing corner, half-back and defender. Side linebacker positions.

Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, began her CFL career in 2017 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and recorded 41 duels, one intercept and one fumble. Walker attended the University of North Carolina from 2013 to 2015, where he appeared in 28 games. He recorded a total of 71 duels, four interceptions – one for a touchdown, 16 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

For his older NCAA season, Walker moved to the State of Fayetteville for the 2016 season, where he appeared in nine games. He recorded a total of 25 duels, nine passes, two interceptions and 11 kickoffs for 373 yards and two touchdowns – including a 99-yard touchdown.

The 5-foot-nine, 184-pound walker has become a versatile defender in secondary education.