‘Defend Jacob ‘Episode 3 Recap” Poker Face “- Bookworm and Surpass

Jacob is arrested for the murder of Ben Rifkin. His fingerprint was found on the victim, and his classmates accused him online, it didn’t look good.

Andy brought Joanna Klein to help Jacob’s case. Barbers met him in the courthouse garage for their pre-media briefing. They showed no emotion until they returned home with the door closed.

“Every reaction, every expression will be interpreted and used against you. Smile, and they will say you don’t take it seriously. You cry, and they will say you are pretending. “—Joanna Klein

Barbers and Joanna walk through a sea of ​​cameras and reporters to the courthouse, straight-faced and strong. When the Barber sat and waited for the indictment to begin, Andy was again interrupted by the memory of the man with a knife from his dream, this time we saw a child in the Penitentiary Department’s visiting area and a bloody body on the ground.

Jacob entered the courtroom and the case began. Loguidice guaranteed astronomical cash of $ 500,000 / $ 5 million in guarantees, citing Andy’s closeness to the case, Jacob’s flight risk, and the barbarity and possible crime penalty as reasons. The court did not come face to face with Loguidice, keeping bail on a $ 10,000 / $ 100,000 bail, setting Jacob’s pre-trial for August 21.

The Barbers head home, Joanna, Andy, and Laurie lead Jacob back through the media crowd outside the courtroom. They don’t get a reprieve from the camera, their house is surrounded by news cameras and photographers are desperate for photos of the killer and his parents. The phone rang and Laurie was immediately shaken, Andy resigned to get the number changed tomorrow.

Laurie watched the news, Jacob’s expression divided by reporters as Joanna had warned them. They accused Jacob of looking cold and without mercy, the appearance of a murderer. Laurie worried about Jacob’s future that this would follow him forever, no matter what the judgment. Andy turned it off, nervous and nervous. He tells her that he has to say something to her, something that will appear soon, something about him, about his family.

The next day, the Barber was in Joanna’s office, and he gave Jacob an overview of his rights. In the state of Massachusetts, he will be tried as an adult, which means that all decision making is left to him, not him or even his parents. The ongoing theory is that Ben oppressed Jacob, so Jacob took a knife and killed him. Laurie and Andy were shocked by the news about Jake being intimidated, and he told him that Ben “was a hard person for many people, not just me.”

Laurie told Joanna what Andy had told her the night before. There is a history of violence in their families. Andy’s father is a murderer. He was arrested when Andy was six years old and has since hidden him. Joanna assured them that this would not affect Jacob’s case, despite the fact that they knew Loguidice would try to use it until Laurie put forward the research she had just done that morning. Research on “homicide genes.” Joanna waved it, promising that they would fight tooth and nail, and Jacob forgave himself for using the restroom.

Andy was upset because Laurie brought him in front of Jacob, and he snapped that he would not tolerate lies from Andy or Jacob anymore. It seems Laurie doubts Jacob’s innocence when he refutes Jacob’s reasoning behind his actions.

At lunch, Jacob begins to fear he has this “killer gene” and Andy tells him that’s why he never told Jacob about his past, he wants him to have a clean record of life.

Andy was waiting at Duffy’s house when he arrived home that night with his daughter, where he asked for his help to continue the pressure on Leonard Patz. He wants the file. He refused.

Returning to this day, Andy was asked to describe the first few weeks after Jacob’s arrest, in which he gave a sarcastic response to it starting with Sunday. Loguidice rewrote his questions, asked the atmosphere at Barber’s house after that fateful day, and Andy told him to ask for the ball if asked if Jacob looked guilty. When Andy answered that he did not know, he had been eliminated from everything he knew, and began to elaborate on the disturbance Jacob experienced at the hands of Ben Rifkin. Then, in true honesty, said Jacob was closed. A tutor was hired to help Jacob finish his school year, and he had searched on the internet for himself. “It was a very difficult time,” admitted Andy.

Back in the weeks after Jacob’s arrest, Laurie returned to work, her coworkers surprised. But on the same day, he was told not to return until his case was resolved (benefiting Jacob), because his relationship with the school might prevent prospective parents from wanting to send their children to school.

Andy is at home with Jacob, stopping him from saying something too cruel to his video game chat. Jacob told his father, Dylan, one of his school friends, found a fan page made by a girl in Ohio centered around Jacob, that he was famous. Andy was not impressed and told him to stay away from the yard. Andy gets a message from Duffy, telling him to check his mailbox.

A large yellow envelope is waiting. This is Patz’s file, Duffy is coming. Laurie arrived at the house, and the pair saw something terrible – HELL ROT IN HELL carved on their garage door. Laurie was shaken, crying when she entered the bathroom, Jacob couldn’t see her like this. Andy was rubbing words late into the night, and still couldn’t clean them all.

Laurie goes out for a morning run, her mind turns to the acts of violence in Jacob’s past – is she the only child, or are there signs pointing toward something far more sinister?

In the courtroom today, Loguidice asked Andy about the decision to hire Dr. Elizabeth Vogel, an expert in genetic and behavioral inheritance. While Joanna doesn’t believe in the stigma around “murder genes,” she is a lawyer good enough to know that they might need defense against her.

Andy and Laurie first met Dr. Vogel, held a meeting with him to explain their history as a couple, Jacob’s childhood, and when asked about how Jacob was a baby, the two had very different answers – Laurie said it was difficult, while Andy said beautiful. Laurie described Jacob as a baby who kept crying as if being tortured. Once again, when asked if he was quick to cheer up, their answers were the opposite, Laurie said no, Andy said yes. Andy acknowledged that Jacob was on a rampage, Laurie went beyond that, stating that he would throw things and scream for hours. Vogel found nothing too strange in this behavior, Andy thanked and accused his wife rather dramatically.

They turn to Jacob’s interactions with other children, where Laurie admits she was too abusive with children in daycare when she was a toddler, at one point pushing a girl out of the playground to where she needed stitches, along with several bite. Andy calls other parents neurotic. Andy and Laurie began to argue that Andy had never taken Jacob’s violations seriously, but Andy maintained that Jacob was a normal child, his children’s doctor agreeing with Andy. And after some time, Jacob was balanced, just as Andy and the doctor thought. Then, Laurie sneaks out when she maintains her position about Jacob’s abnormal childhood behavior by referring to their current situation. Vogel asks him what he means by that, and Laurie assures him that he doesn’t believe Jacob is guilty.

When they returned home, Laurie’s best friend, Toby, was waiting with dinner for the family, but when Laurie went inside, she was sad to know that Toby’s husband would no longer allow her to see Laurie, and he wanted to tell her face directly.

Leonard Patz is outside the scrap yard, watching a teenager and his father talk to a salesman.

Sarah, Jacob’s classmate, calls Duffy.

Andy looks for Laurie at home. He found it outside the painting above what was left of graffiti on their garage door.