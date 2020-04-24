‘Defend Jacob ‘Episode 2 Recap” Everything Cool “- Bookworm and Surpass

In episode 1 Defending Jacob, Ben Rifkin, a 14-year-old boy, is stabbed and killed in a park. One possible suspect has been identified, Leonard Patz, but no condemning evidence has been found. Andy Barber is responsible for this case, his son Jacob from the same school class as the victim. After a long night of coming short, Andy emailed a link to a Facebook page where fellow Archer High School students accused Jacob of killing Ben and having a knife. Immediately, Andy looked in Jacob’s room while he slept, found a knife wrapped in socks in his son’s nightstand.

Episode 2, “Everything Cool,” opened with Laurie’s alarm sounding at 6 am, and Andy lay awake beside her, telling her they needed to talk. Jacob went down to his parents who were dressed for work and unexpected questions when Andy and Laurie stood in the kitchen with Jacob’s knife on the table. He played it, claiming he bought it a few months ago at an Army / Navy store, and that he took it to school once to “show some people,” his friend Derek became one of them. Jake knew his father had seen a Facebook post. He was heartbroken that his parents even thought he could be a killer. Andy felt frustrated because Jacob did not see the severity of being accused of murder in a public forum. After Jacob left, Andy assured Laurie that he would take care of the knife.

Leonard Patz was taken into custody. At the same time, Andy dropped Jacob’s knife into the trash can on the sidewalk, not the one in front of his own house, while the garbage truck went around on a neighborhood road. Laurie called Andy when he was on his way to the Newton Police Department, he couldn’t pass comments on Facebook and wanted to get in touch with Derek’s mother. Andy suggested not to cancel the call to enter and participate in Leonard’s question.

Patz was in the park that morning, but so far the only link to him and the case. The team felt the heat, the city wanted the suspect, and only Patz they had. Patz’s lawyer, Joanna Klein (Cherry Jones) arrives and ends the trouble in the question, joking with Andy in the process.

Jacob could feel the eyes of his classmates at him at school. Sarah, the student of the last episode, meets with Jacob in his locker and he tells him that Derek said other things about him, beyond what he wrote online.

The community and police were heading to the 65-hectare park to look for murder weapons, and then we reduced the time to be present with Loguidice who questioned Andy in the courtroom. He asked if Andy had helped in the search for weapons that day, and Andy stressed no, because the prosecutor had never helped in such a procedure, they were witnesses in their own case, and Neal knew that. But Neal turned it around that Andy wasn’t looking because he knew he had found the weapon in his nightstand drawer the night before. Jacob’s knife was never found, and Andy claimed to throw it away to protect his son from his own stupidity. Andy maintains Jacob’s innocence – he knows it’s not the knife that killed Ben Rifkin, he knows his son.

Returning to the park 10 months ago, Dan Rifkin rushed to Andy when he witnessed the search for the weapon. And having Andy removed from the case, he thought Andy hadn’t done enough to find his son’s killer.

On his way home from school, Jacob turns around when he sees police outside his home, and Andy is escorted when he returns to talk to Lynn about the case. Andy assumed he would be fired, but instead got far worse news. Jacob’s print was found on the victim’s T-shirt. This is the only mold found at the scene. Andy panics, pressuring Lynn if he will catch Jacob, and he tells him they must do it. He begged him not to arrest him, but he had no choice, that was his job.

“You ruined his life, you know that? You will destroy him.” – Andy Barber

Andy was stopped by leave, his world turned black when reality began, and then the news got worse. Neal now in this case.

He panicked, speeding down the street as he tried to contact Laurie, who was busy at work. When he finally succeeds, he tells him to go home soon, Duffy will come with a warrant. Meanwhile, when the community searching for weapons ends, a knife is found in the park.

Jacob is still missing, and Laurie and Andy are reeling from the events of the day when the search for their homes by law enforcement ends. Andy claimed he threw away Jacob’s knife, and Laurie accused him of knowing that Jacob would be a suspect. Duffy shows up, informs Barbers that the search is over, and he tells them that a knife was found in the park, Andy making sure that Jacob doesn’t do this.

Jacob was found by an officer in an elementary school playground, sitting sadly on a swing. He was arrested and he told the officers that he did not kill Ben, he had just found him lying on the ground. He thinks he’s hurt and he goes to help him, but then he sees blood and knows Ben is dead. He was scared and ran away. When asked why he didn’t tell anyone, he cried, asking for his father.

Andy and Laurie meet Jacob at the police station, hugging him when he is taken to the room. Andy tells Jacob the procedure – the indictment is tomorrow, they will send bail, and he will go home for dinner. Andy assures him that they trust him, they know he didn’t do it. Jake told his parents that he didn’t tell anyone that he had found Ben’s body because he was afraid of being blamed. Andy and Laurie had to leave Jacob in the police station holding all night, promising they would be in the courthouse when he arrived the next morning with a lawyer. Jacob was upset because his father could not represent him.

The community, including Rifkins, was warned of Jacob’s arrest when the Barbers broke into their home, destroyed from police searches.

We can see the rift that formed between Andy and Laurie as he cleaned Jacob’s room, before the scene turned to Leonard Patz in a restaurant, his cellphone album filled with photos of Ben Rifkin.