DEF CON China conference put on hold for coronavirus outbreak

Image: DEF CON

The organizers of the DEF CON cyber security conference today announced that they will “put this year’s China edition on hold” due to the ongoing outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

“China has announced a six-month event like ours as part of the fight against the coronavirus outbreak,” the DEF CON team said today in a forum post.

DEF CON is today one of the top 3 most prestigious cyber security conferences. The conference is held every year in Las Vegas in the month of August.

The Chinese edition of the DEF CON conference, which is said to have reached its second edition this year, would take place in Beijing between April 17 and April 19.

Organizers said they are currently putting the DEF CON China 2.0 conference on hold but have not officially canceled the event.

The DEF CON team still hopes that the situation on mainland China will improve and that they can continue as planned, or at least make an appointment for a later date.

“Know that we are committed to holding the event as soon as it is safe to do so,” said the organizers. “The situation is still evolving. We are working on alternative dates for DEF CON China 2.0.”

“Our heart goes out to our many friends in the affected regions.”

The 2019-nCoV corona virus is believed to have originated in the city of Wuhan, China. So far, the virus has killed 81 people and made more than 2,800 people on mainland China alone.

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering today launched an online dashboard to monitor the 2019-nCoV outbreak as it spreads across China and Asia, North America and Europe.

Additional official sources for monitoring 2019-nCoV are available through the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

Health experts have warned internet users to follow health advice from random internet sites.

They also warned against sharing wrong information about the virus through unofficial websites, because they could make misleading victims and endanger people’s lives.