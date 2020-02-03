Deer walks over at McDonald’s

Ken Worthy had a surprising meeting at a McDonald’s in North Carolina last week.

When he left the restaurant with his wife and walked to the car, Worthy was knocked off his feet by a galloping deer. The Worthys were fine and, even more surprisingly, not a drop of coke was spilled.

By the time Worthy returned to the restaurant to see if the security cameras had recorded the meeting, he was already smiling, manager Gwen Shelton told USA Today.

Worthy shared the meeting on his Facebook page on January 28, including the security images he could get from the McDonald’s. The video was viewed more than 200,000 times from Friday afternoon.

Many of you have heard of this now and you will see it. Last Wednesday (1/22/2020) around 12:30 PM. Deanne Dee Morgan Worthy and I walked out of McDonald’s in Locust NC with Coke’s in hand. I never believed what happened next. Sometimes life is crazy. God is always good! Not injured Please share this, it’s incredible! PS: did not spill my coke!

Posted by Ken Worthy on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

The deer arrived so quickly that Worthy did not initially understand what had happened.

“It was absolutely crazy,” he told WSOCTV.

He expressed his gratitude that the deer had not encountered his wife or their children and confirmed that he left the incident without injury.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Worthy was not the only victim of the deer. The deer also rammed the doors of a nearby tattoo shop and medical rehab center before losing an antler.