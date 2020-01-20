Deer carcasses dumped in and around Montana city

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo. – According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, three deer carcasses were found “dumped in public places in and around Miles City”.

“It is illegal and unsightly to deposit wild animal carcasses or parts thereof in public places, and there is a possibility that diseases may be transmitted,” added Montana FWP. “Wild animal carcasses or parts should be properly disposed of in a Class II landfill or by commercial garbage disposal.”

The carcasses were unloaded during the hunting season.

“On October 9, FWP Region 7 supervisor Frank Blundetto recovered a mule deer that was dumped along Miles City’s dyke road next to the Yellowstone River,” the press release said. “The exact cause of death could not be determined for the deer.”

“Another mule doe, one with a gunshot wound, was recovered by FWP on the dike on January 2, within 30 meters of the first deer being dumped,” Blundetto said, and it has been reported that it has been there for several weeks there was. ‘

A third deer carcass was also found about 10 miles northeast of Miles City.

“A third antler mule deer appears to have been dropped on the Kinsey Bridge abutment near the Kinsey Fishing Access Site,” says Montana FWP. “The deer was in a very difficult place to reach, so the cause of death has not yet been determined, but it is believed that someone deposited it there.”

“If anyone has information about these animals, their origins, or similar occurrences, they are asked to call Warden Blundetto at 406-853-7900. Call the FWP regional office in Miles City at 406-234-0900 or call 1-800-TIP-MONT. TIP-MONT callers may remain anonymous and information that leads to a conviction may be rewarded. “