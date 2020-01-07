“Deepfakes” against freedom of expression: Facebook takes its stride

Loading...

Mark Lennihan, Associated Press

Facebook is about to come face to face with one of the thorny issues inherent in banning freedom of expression. It’s hard to walk a tightrope between content that is supposed to be misleading by appearing to be serious and content that uses deception as its own statement, usually through satire or parody.

In other words, it is difficult to judge the content impartially. Like it or not, democracy is best served when ordinary people become aware of the media and develop the skills to seek out and discern the truth of the lie.

It becomes more and more difficult in a world where the truth often drowns in a tsunami of lies dressed to imitate it perfectly.

The social media giant has announced that it will ban so-called “deepfake” videos – those that have been edited by sophisticated software to undetectably change content – but will not stop deleting the ” is parody or satire, or a video that has been altered only to omit or change the order of words. “

It’s a fine line, and it means that the employees of the company will make decisions on where to make important distinctions. Certain modified content will be labeled as such, while being authorized on the site.

As this election year begins, the issue of bogus social media content may be the most important issue facing voters. With publishing software becoming more sophisticated and foreign operators becoming more interested in perpetuating lies that could influence opinion, platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Google are faced with difficult decisions.

Google has announced that it will curb its political advertising, no longer allowing campaigns to micro-target advertisements based on their political affiliation or votes.

Twitter has announced that it will completely ban political advertising, but the company is struggling to develop a specific policy, recently acknowledging that it will likely make mistakes. Not all political content is so easily discernible.

Facebook first broached the subject in the manner of John Milton, the 17th century poet who helped lay the groundwork for the First Amendment by praising the virtues of a robust and free exchange. “Let it (the truth) and the lie fight; who has ever known the truth put at worst in a free and open encounter? “He wrote.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg first said that he would not remove political ads containing lies. Then he backed off a bit, saying that he would ban those who advocate violence. Now he’s trying to ban deepfake videos that aren’t satirical or parody. Significantly, this would not apply to a video tampered with last year by the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, who appeared to show his distorted words.

This video was not a deepfake. It has been modified using a regular edition. Facebook has, however, limited the release of the video.

The good news is that these are private companies, not the government. Private entities have the right to limit the content or to refuse a service.

But the bad news is that the Pew Research Center recently discovered that 55% of Americans receive their information from social media at least sometimes, and 28% do so often. Many people no longer read large newspapers or watch traditional evening news reports. Many seek only to reinforce their prejudices, rather than to challenge them.

A general lack of media literacy is bad for democracy. People cannot make good choices in the voting booth if they are armed with false or misleading information. But a system in which faceless third parties try to filter out credible information about lies is not good either.

To survive, freedom and self-government require responsibilities. There is no question that people need to spend more time educating themselves thoroughly on candidates and questions, and from a variety of credible sources.