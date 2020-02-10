Deep learning godfathers Bengio, Hinton and LeCun say that the field can correct its mistakes

From left to right, Geoffrey Hinton, Yann LeCun, Yoshua Bengio.

Tiernan Ray for ZDNet

Artificial intelligence has to take a new path to realize the machine equivalent of common sense, and three of the most prominent proponents strongly agree on how to do it exactly.

Yoshua Bengio of the MILA Institute of Canada, Geoffrey Hinton of the University of Toronto, and Yann LeCun of Facebook, who have called themselves co-conspirators in the revival of the once-felt deep learning field, took the stage on Sunday evening at the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan for the 34th annual conference of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence.

The three, whom the conference called the “godfathers” of deep learning, were honored to receive last year’s Turing Award for their lifelong computing performance.

Each of the three scientists was given half an hour to talk, and each of them acknowledged numerous shortcomings in deep learning, such as “examples of opponents,” where an object recognition system can be misled to misidentify an object just by add noise to an image.

“Much has been said about the downsides about deep learning,” LeCun commented.

Each of the three men was confident that the tools of deep learning will repair deep learning and lead to more advanced options.

The big idea that all three parts is that the solution is a form of machine learning, called “self-supervised”, where something in data is intentionally “masked” and the computer has to guess its identity.

For Hinton, it is something like “capsule networks”, which become just like convolutional neural networks that are widely used in AI, but where parts of the input data are intentionally hidden. LeCun, for his part, said that he had borrowed from Hinton to create a new direction in self-learning.

“Self-supervision is training a model to fill in the blanks,” LeCun said.

“This is what makes our AI systems possible to go to the next level,” LeCun said. “There will be some sort of common sense.”

And Bengio talked about how machines could generalize better if they were trained to recognize subtle changes in data caused by the intervention of an agent, a form of cause and effect.

In any case, masking information and then guessing that it was made possible by a breakthrough in 2017 called the “Transformer” made by Google scientists. The Transformer has become the basis for surprising language learning, such as the “GPT” software from OpenAI. Transformer uses the concept of ‘attention’, so that a computer can guess what is missing in masked data. (You can view a repeat of the conversations and other sessions on the conference website.)

The prominent panel appearance by the in-depth cohort was a triumphal reversal for a subdiscipline of AI that was once left for death, even by the conference itself. It was also a bit paradoxical, because all three conversations seemed to borrow terms that are usually identified as belonging to the opposite tribe in AI, the “symbolic” AI theorists who rejected Bengio and Hinton and LeCun years ago.

“And yet, some of you talk a little contemptuously about the symbolic AI world,” said the moderator, MIT professor Leslie Kaebling, and noted that they borrowed terms. “Can we all be friends or not?” she asked, too much public laughter.

Hinton, standing at the panel table instead of taking a seat, joked dryly: “Well, we have a long history, such as” excite more laughter.

“The last time I submitted a paper to AAAI, it got the worst review I’ve ever received, and it was mean!” said Hinton.

“It said, Hinton has been working on this idea for seven years and no one is interested, it’s time to move on,” Hinton recalled, eliciting grins from LeCun and Bengio, who also worked for decades in the dark until the breakthrough year of deep learning in 2012. “It takes a while to forget that,” Hinton said, although it might be better to forget the past and move forward, he admitted.

Bengio and LeCun watch as Hinton describes mistreatment in the bad days before deep learning broke. “The last time I submitted a paper to AAAI, it got the worst review I’ve ever received, and it was mean!”

Kaebling’s question came home because there were allusions in the conversation between the three scientists about how their work is often attacked by skeptics.

LeCun noted that he is “pretty active on social media and there seems to be some confusion” about deep learning, an allusion to back and forth debates he had on Twitter with in-depth critic Gary Marcus, among others, who sometimes become combative. LeCun started his speech by offering a slide that defines deep learning, following a December debate between Bengio and Marcus.

Most of the time, however, the evening was marked by the camaraderie of the three scholars. When asked by the audience what they disagreed with, Bengio joked: “Leslie has already tried that and it didn’t work.” Hinton said, “I can tell you one difference of opinion between us: Yoshua’s email address ends in” Quebec, “and I think there’s a country code after that, and he doesn’t.”

There was also a chance of friendly teasing. Hinton began his speech by saying that it was aimed at LeCun, which turned convolutional neural networks into practical technology thirty years ago. Hinton said he wanted to show why CNNs are “nonsense” and should be replaced by his capsule networks. Hinton mocked himself and noted that he had released a new version of capsule networks every year for the past three years. “Forget everything you knew about the previous versions, they were all wrong, but this one is right,” he said too much laughter.

Some problems in the field, as a field, will be more difficult to solve. When Kaebling asked if one of them was worried about the goals or agenda of large companies using AI, Hinton grinned and pointed to LeCun, who leads Facebook’s AI research department, but LeCun grinned and pointed to Hinton, who is a fellow in the Google AI program. “Uh, I think they should do something about fake news, but …” Hinton said, his voice fading away, to which LeCun replied, “Actually, that’s us.” The fair received the greatest applause and laughter from the room.

They also had thoughts about the structure of the field and how it should change. Bengio noted that the pressure on young scientists to publish today is much greater than when he was a PhD student, and that something needs to change in that regard to enable authors to focus on more meaningful long-term problems. LeCun, who also holds a professorship at NYU, has agreed that times have changed and notes that as professors we “would not allow ourselves into our own promotion programs.”

With the advantage of years of struggling in the dark, and with his soft English language, Hinton managed to inject a note of lightness into the problem of short-sighted research.

“I have a model of this process, of people working on an idea for a short time, making some progress and then publishing a paper,” he said.

“It is as if someone is taking one of those hard sudoku puzzle books and going through the book and filling in some of the easy ones in each sudoku, and that really makes it different for everyone!”