Decriminalization of government license fees

published:

9:24

Friday December 20, 2019

The government plans to hold a consultation to find out whether it should decriminalize the non-payment of television licenses.

Boris Johnson is reportedly studying the possibility of suing those who do not pay the £ 154.50 license fee to watch live TV or BBC iPlayer.

Protesters against cuts in television licenses announced earlier this year.

Downing Street refused to appear on BBC Radio 4's Today show because of what they said was its pro-Remain bias.

In the past year, 25.8 million households had television licenses bringing in £ 3.6 billion to the BBC.

A review may recommend replacing the criminal penalties for non-payment of the license with a system of civil fines.

Looking ahead to last week's general election, Johnson said he "plans to" completely abolish the BBC's license fees. He said that even if the Conservatives "did not plan to get rid of all television license fees", the system "deserves consideration".

A BBC spokesperson said: "The government has already commissioned a QC to examine this issue in depth and has found that the current system of deterrence and criminal prosecution must be maintained." "

It was announced earlier this year that free television licenses for the over 75s would be scrapped.

The burden of finding funds for the OAP was to be transferred to the BBC by the government when its charter was renewed.

The company said it had no choice but to reduce or that it would be forced to shut down huge amounts of its broadcasting production.

Nearly 3.7 million people are expected to lose their television licenses after the government has effectively cut a fifth of the broadcaster's budget.