Decrease flood risk; more concern if the area freezes

Eddie Mariconda, long-term owner of Boyes & Herd Men’s Wear, who was shown here on Wednesday in downtown Chatham, has seen several floods from the Thames in Chatham over the years. (Ellwood Shreve / Chatham Daily News)

The Thames in Chatham is expected to peak at around 11 feet above the normal early Thursday morning and may take a few days to disappear.

It is a similar situation for the Sydenham River in Wallaceburg.

But it is what the future could bring – a sudden cold wave – that is more a concern for officials from the area protection authorities.

Both Jason Homewood, a Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority water reserve and control engineer, and Girish Sankar, the water director of the St. Clair region, are concerned about the falling temperatures, as there is currently no ice on Lake Erie or Lake St. Clair .

Last year, Homewood said, both the river and the lake were reasonably open when a sudden freeze arrived, leading to a huge ice jam causing local flooding.

“We could go on this year again,” said Homewood.

If the lake and river freeze, Sankar predicted that there would be “significant problems” with flooding in these low-lying areas of southwestern Ontario in the next two months.

Thicker ice also increases the chance of jam, he added.

The backyard of this house on King Street West in Chatham is one of the many that are partially submerged due to the high level of the Thames on Wednesday January 15, 2020. (Ellwood Shreve / Postmedia Network)

The high level of the Thames has led the boat ramp to be immersed in the Thamesgrove Conservation Area in Chatham on Wednesday 15 January 2020. (Ellwood Shreve / Postmedia Network)

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has activated the pump on the Sixth Street dam to lower the level of McGregor’s Creek on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Ellwood Shreve / Postmedia Network)

Some companies along King Street in downtown Chatham have floods in the basement due to the high level of the Thames on Wednesday January 15, 2020. (Ellwood Shreve / Postmedia Network)

“Fortunately it is still open water for this year, which is very unique,” Sankar said. “This jam is very unpredictable. They can happen any time and they can cause flooding in no time – local flooding – because the locations can be anywhere, “he said.

On Wednesday, Homewood said the Thames at Chatham rose about two to three inches per hour.

“If anything, it will be a foot higher than now when it peaks,” he said.

When the river reaches that peak, there is not expected to be a greater impact than what was already expected, including floods in the basement for some companies along King Street in downtown Chatham. There is also a risk of low-level flooding in other Chatham streets, including Siskind Court, Chatham Street, Salter Street and William Street in Water Street, a flood warning on Wednesday.

Eddie Mariconda, the owner of Boyes & Herd Men’s Wear on King Street, was not too worried about the Thames River rising behind his store.

Mariconda noted that he has seen many floods in the center of Chatham in recent decades and said this final warning “is nothing new”.

“This is old,” he said. “This is as old as me.”

The old business owner said that an addition to his building – built in 1984 – had an 32-foot foundation anchored in the foundation.

“We have never … never had water,” he said.

Sankar said the water levels in the Wallaceburg area remained about 10 centimeters higher than normal.

“Normally we expect it to be on the banks of the Sydenham River for this time of year,” he said. “So you would look at least about 40 to 50 centimeters lower than where we are today.”

Homewood said the only thing different about this expected flood is the chance that the wind will come in the northwest on Wednesday and Thursday.

“When that happens, it pushes this side of Lake St. Clair up, meaning that the drain (from water from the River Thames) will not be so good, so we are waiting to see how it works”, he said .

These events at the start of the year – after a wet weekend that has dumped rain for about a month in the region – may be signs that the region will face some serious flooding in 2020. On January 9, the US Army Corps Detroit District will tell the engineers that the water levels on the Great Lakes were higher in early 2020 compared to 2019, a year in which many record high water levels were found.

“Especially this season will be quite a challenge,” said Sankar. “The rainfall that we received over the weekend was not something that we had considered a major threat at the start of the season.”