Decommissioning coal-fired power plants saved the lives of 26,610 Americans in a decade

26,610 Americans live.

This is the estimated number of people who were spared death in the lower 48 states between 2005 and 2016 because 138 polluting coal-fired power plants were decommissioned, according to a new study published in the journal Nature on Monday. Most of these coal-fired power plants have been replaced by natural gas plants, which emit significantly fewer toxins and produce far less carbon dioxide than coal – the dirtiest fossil fuel.

Despite the fatal consequences for people near coal-fired power plants, coal still produces about a quarter of the country’s electricity.

“There really is no longer a reasonable reason why we should burn coal,” said Joshua Pearce, a professor of materials science and engineering at Michigan Technological University, and noted that renewable energies offer people more and better paid jobs. “If you care about American life and money, it just doesn’t make sense,” added Pearce, who didn’t play a role in the investigation.

When chunks of coal are set on fire, toxic ashes, dust, mercury and other pollutants are released into the air, which are associated with respiratory diseases and damage to the human nervous, digestive and immune systems. Ultimately, it means that people who inhale this stuff die earlier.

But when coal-fired power plants close, fewer people die.

“On average, mortality rates decrease when these coal-fired power plants are shut down,” said Jennifer Burney, a researcher at UC San Diego’s Policy Design and Evaluation Laboratory and author of the new study.

26,000 living people are not dead, but social progress. “It is important to understand that these Americans are protected,” said Pearce. Burning coal kills. “It’s the same as throwing 26,000 Americans off the street.”

The great decline of coal.

Burney’s research was exhaustive. She examined every county in the continental United States. It collected data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on emissions from coal-fired power plants compared to emissions after decommissioning and collected mortality rates from the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC). The difference in the mortality rate was strong.

However, not everyone pays the price of coal. There are people near coal-fired power plants. “The burden is born locally,” said Burney.

And that’s bad news for much of the world.

“Coal consumption is not decreasing around the world,” said Michael Hendryx, a professor at Indiana University’s Department of Environmental and Occupational Health, who played no role in research. “It’s just insane,” he added.

“It’s just crazy.”

With almost 40 percent, coal is the largest source of electricity in the world. The International Energy Agency states that this will remain the case if the states, especially in Asia, do not commit to other energy sources. China is not only largely powered by coal, but is also building hundreds of coal-fired power plants in other countries. Meanwhile, nations like Australia are supplying Asia with the extremely problematic fossil fuels.

“(Australia) is still furiously mining coal in their country,” said Hendryx. “This idea that we are switching to safer fuel sources worldwide is wrong.”

While 26,610 lives have been saved in the United States for over 10 years, people in other countries are still exposed to high levels of coal pollution. “It’s just a drop in the bucket compared to the global problem,” said Hendryx.

“It’s really terrible – it’s getting out of control,” Pearce agreed. “Developing countries should look very closely at these numbers (26,610 lives saved) and correct our (coal-polluting) mistakes.”

The fall in US coal pollution has not only saved lives. In addition, approximately 570 million bushels of corn, soybeans and wheat were saved, partly due to the fact that less ash shielded sunlight and reduced crop yields.

But the United States is not out of coal-polluted forests either. Not nearly. Every year, around 52,000 Americans still die prematurely because they inhale coal fumes, Pierce said.

“It’s still a huge number,” he added.

After all, coal production in the United States is declining rapidly. Coal consumption has been declining since 2007, although the Trump administration has made efforts to support the coal industry.

“(The Trump Administration) has been remarkably unsuccessful,” said Stan Meiburg, the former deputy administrator of the EPA. “Coal-fired power plants cannot keep up economically,” added Meiburg, now director of Graduate Studies in Sustainability at Wake Forest University.

Natural gas and renewable energies are usually only cheaper ways of generating energy. Coal-fired power plants are closed year after year. “The beat goes on and on,” said Meiburg, who played no role in research.

But natural gas plants are neither the savior of the nation nor the world. When natural gas is burned, it produces about half of the carbon dioxide that coal produces, so it still heats up the planet. When natural gas (before combustion) leaks from fracking sites – which is ridiculous – the gas gets into the atmosphere and heats the planet between 28 and 36 times more than carbon dioxide. It is a strong greenhouse gas.

“From a climate change perspective, natural gas is no better than coal,” said Hendryx of Indiana University. “We have to be really serious about cleaner alternatives.”

Soaring atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.

Image: Scripps Institution of Oceanography

“The challenge we are now facing is that natural gas has played a role as a transition fuel, but you cannot operate this string forever,” said Meiburg.

Unfortunately, the United States is today confronted with natural gas. It is now the largest power source in the country. It plays a big role in warming the planet. It is not a climate solution.

But at least it doesn’t poison the Americans like coal. It’s worth repeating: every year, over 50,000 Americans die prematurely from the effects of breathing coal.

Pearce said, “We know that we will kill 50,000 Americans every year. Do everyone agree? I can’t imagine anyone saying yes. ”

