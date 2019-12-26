Decline in workplace safety inspections raises serious concerns

Loading...

New South Wales union secretary Mark Morey expressed concern that SafeWork had not served a single prison sentence this year, as 47 fatalities at the scene work have been saved to date.

"I am also deeply concerned about the staff shortage at SafeWork NSW," he said.

"It stands to reason that with fewer people available to inspect workplaces, there will be fewer inspections and, overall, a more lax approach to workplace safety."

Mr. Morey said that responses to parliamentary questions on time revealed that almost one in 10 positions at SafeWork NSW was vacant. He asked the Prime Minister to review the measures taken to fill vacancies "to ensure that he can properly examine safety at work".

He also called on the government to subject SafeWork NSW to close scrutiny to ensure that the rate of workplace safety inspections and prosecutions was high enough to ensure the safety of workers.

Morey said the proposals to restructure SafeWork NSW by dividing it into six sections under two ministers would "further dilute" its ability to regulate safety in NSW.

"There is clearly already a lack of resources to effectively prosecute offenders and prevent the deaths of workers," said Morey.

The concerns were raised less than a week after the workers' compensation system was critically criticized by an independent review which found that one in four injured employees did not return at his work.

The State Insurance Regulatory Authority has mandated external consultant Janet Dore, supported by actuaries from Ernst & Young, to conduct an independent review of the plan.

The review found that the return-to-work rate fell from 96% in 2016 to 73% in 2019.

The New South Wales government reformed the program in 2012 to fill a $ 4 billion deficit. When it introduced the changes, government O & # 39; Farrell said that a key objective was to improve the rate of return to work. The changes included the elimination of travel-to-work claims and the reduction of benefits for injured workers. Weekly benefits have been capped at five years.

The review found that the main state government worker compensation insurer, EML, had an "alarming" staff turnover rate. It loses 22.7% of its employees each month.

NSW secretary Mark Morey

NSW secretary Mark Morey

The State Insurance Regulatory Authority regulates Icare, a government insurer in New South Wales that provides workers' compensation and care to employers and injured workers, primarily through the contract insurer EML.

The "performance deterioration trends" of EML have also been criticized and included poor file management and poor understanding and skills required to achieve better results.

A spokesperson for SafeWork NSW said he had "a zero tolerance approach to those who put workers' lives at risk and does not hesitate to take legal action when warranted."

"Behavior in the workplace is improving and New South Wales is on track to reduce deaths and injuries," the spokesperson said.

"Targeted compliance programs have improved workplace behavior, so it makes sense that there would be a reduction in the number of interactions in the first half of this fiscal year by compared to last year. "

The spokesperson said SafeWork takes staff recruitment very seriously.

"It is of the utmost importance that the right person is recruited for the right role in order to ensure that SafeWork's high standards are met," he said.

