Declan Donnelly wore small white shorts to play badminton against Ant McPartlin in a funny video – The Scottish Sun

DECLAN Donnelly wears small white shorts to play Ant McPartlin on badminton in a funny new video.

The couple, who were separated in coronavirus locking, play virtual games in their respective gardens.

Dec went all out, wearing a headband, white tee and tight shorts as he mimicked Rafael Nadal’s tennis ace while Ant was wearing black.

When they unite against the mysterious players, Ant reminds Dec that he no longer lives on the same road, but is now six miles away.

It made them both confused, ending up with them screaming a little and running off the screen.

They wrote uploads on their Instagram account with them: “We are wondering why neighbors are complaining about rackets 🤔.”

An amused fan writes: “You are also very funny 🤣.”

The other said: “Love you both!”

As the third posted: “This is brilliant !! 😂😂 It’s time for you to move to Ant’s new environment, isn’t that so, Des ?? 😂❤. “

Earlier this week the couple recorded a funny exercise video.

Dec, 44, looks to challenge his best friend, Ant, also 44 years old, to practice virtual in funny footage after giving him a “lazy” to lie on the couch.

Telling him to “forget about Joe Wicks”, Des promised the ants he would “give him a good beasting” before challenging him to press-up practice.

But with a clever camera trick, Des then manages to make movements with one hand, one finger and even clap between each.

When the Ant began to struggle after a number of regular press-ups, which he did on the living room floor, he gasped: “Huh? What? How are you…?!”

He then passed out on the carpet before storming.

Turning the camera around to show that he really did press-ups while standing on the bathroom wall, Dec said: “Are you with me?

“Oh, have you gone? One coming. That’s just a joke. I am just kidding! “

They wrote: “Get Fit With Ant & Dec: Tooned In 10” DVD Out Now “.”