Decision 2020: Iowa Caucus in 14 days

KTIV – We are only 14 days from Iowa Caucuses 2020. On the democratic side in particular, the field looks very different from a year ago.

The 2020 presidential race started with 28 Democratic and 4 Republican candidates.

For the Democrats, 12 candidates remain in the race. Iowa polls show there is a close race between four candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

And while President Trump faces two challengers – former Massachusetts Governor William Weld and former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh – the President leads the way.

The caucus takes place at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 3rd.

The locations for the Democratic and Republican Congress are different in each district.

If you are unsure about your caucus location, you can click here for democratic locations and here for republican locations.

KTIV will receive further information in the days leading up to the nationwide gatherings, which are the first test of the presidential election process.

KTIVs Matt Breen and Michaela Feldman will be in Des Moines, covering the preparations for the Caucuses and the Caucus Night itself.

Your Des Moines coverage begins on Friday, January 31, and continues until Caucus Night on Monday, February 3.

