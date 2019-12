December 26 Art and entertainment Source: What to do this weekend

Loading...

Saturday: James Earley Trio, Sticky Rice Bistro, Fairfield, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: Farmers Market, Georgia and Marin, in downtown Vallejo, from 10 a.m. at 2 p.m.

Saturday: Community Art Gallery, Cal-Maritime Anchor Center, 253-255 Georgia St., from noon to 2 p.m.

Saturday: McCune Room Rare Books, JFK Library, 505 Santa Clara St.

Saturday: Lantern Festival, Solano County Fairgrounds. scfair.com

Saturday: 19th Annual Kwanzaa, Naval and Historical Museum of Vallejo, 734 Marin St., Vallejo, $ 10 adults, $ 12 children at 17, 6 p.m.

Saturday: "Little Women," Coal Shed Brewery Community Space, Nimitz Ave., and Connolly Streets, Mare Island, 8 p.m.

Sunday: Lantern Festival, Solano County Fairgrounds, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Sunday: The Wet Mile, from Godfather Wine to Savage & Cooke Distillery to Coal Shed Brewing Company and Coal Shed Artists, wetmile.com, from noon to 4 p.m.

New Year Eve: 11th Annual New Year's Eve fundraiser presented by West Coast Blues Society, Doubletree by Hilton Hotel and Spa Napa Valley, 3600 Broadway St., Highway 29, American Canyon, Oakland Blues Divas, Karl Bracy, Jock Shock, West Coast Blues Caravan, Guitar Mac, 6:30 pm, (707) 674-2100.

New Year Eve: Best intentions, Kevin Frazier, Empress Theater. businessstheater.org.

New Year Eve: Laughter 4 Da Low New Year's Eve Comedy Bash and Party, 7 p.m., 616 Marin St., Vallejo. (707) 655-1292

.