December 22, 2019 – The Reporter

Loading...

Sir Branch 99

On Monday at the Wild Horse golf course, Dan Powell won the first flight in the tiebreaker, since both he and John O & # 39; Brien scored 66. John Foster was third with a 68,

Dennis Kailis won the second flight with a net 69, followed by Jeff Horton (70) and Ken O'Connell (71).

The third flight went to Doug Dunnett with a network of 65, followed by Mike Bizjak (72) and Frank Bottoms (73),

Frank Ostrum won the fourth flight with a net 66, followed by Del Wilburn (69) and Ernie Neves (72).

Foster was closer to the pin in the hole 4 to 22 feet 11 inches. O & # 39; Brien was the closest at number 12 to 14 feet 10 inches, while O & # 39; Connell was the closest at number 14 to 8 feet 3 inches.

Niners

The Niners recently celebrated their annual Christmas party and announced the winners of the year.

Improved handicap: Glora Ostrum, 6 strokes

Most Birdies: Sandy Austin, 5; Finalist: Glora Ostrum, 3

Most Chip-Ins: Rene Romiski, 4; Finalist: Kay Williams, 3

Best attendance: first, Judi Moses and Nancy Schlesinger, 24; 2nd, Judy Horan, Sandy Latchford, Gloria Niccoli and Marilee Schauff, 23;

Third, Pat Alvestad, Liz Dykstra, Glora Ostrum and Chris Robertson, 22.

Queen, Low Net – Lettie Allen, 20; Runners-up: Linda Perry, Glora Ostrum and Pat Alvestad, 23

Queen, gross bass: Marilee Schauff 31; Finalist: Judi Moses, 38

Gentlemen 106

On December 9, on the first flight, Gary Behne and Steve Handel scored 67, each followed by Rich Forgie (70).

Bob Dias won the second flight with a network of 64, followed by Doug Beaumont (66) and Chuck Womack (68).

The third flight went to Rick Newman with a net 62, followed by Dennis LeBrie (68) and Bill Fell (74).

Joe Chu was closer to the pin in the hole 5 to 3 feet 11 inches. Jim Hahn was the closest at number 8 with 13 feet 6 inches. Carl Gaskins was the closest at number 12 to 6 feet 9 inches, while Steve Handel was the closest at number 15 to 2 feet 9 inches.

On December 16, on the first flight, Rick Forgie and Gary Behne scored 68, followed by Joe Chu (70).

Mike Miller won flight two with a net 69, followed by Pat Cleaver (72) and Bob Dias (76).

Flight three went to Curtis Hunt with a net 67, while Leo Camarena and Ed Houk both loaded 70.

Vic Tomasyan and Mike James scored 72 on flight four, while Lee Tong shot a 75.

Randy Hood was closer to the pin in the hole 5 to 6 feet 9 inches. Behne was the closest at number 8 to five feet even. Dan Pfahlert was the closest at number 12 with 23 feet and 4 inches, while James was the closest at number 15 with 7 feet 3 inches.