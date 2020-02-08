“Decelerate”: Dozens of people were rescued from cars when heavy rain pounded NSW

Emergency services ask drivers to take care of safety after rescue workers came to the aid of “13 carloads of people” who were stuck overnight trying to navigate the floods on the NSW Central Coast.

The New South Wales State Emergency Service’s warning comes when the Bureau of Meteorology forecast more wild weather and flooding in NSW on Saturday, possibly with the heaviest rain in 25 years.

“There is always an alternative route, never go through floods,” said SES spokeswoman Terri Langenemdam, after many people had to be saved overnight in the Gosford and Wyong areas (80 km north of Sydney).

“There is also a memory to keep children away from streams, drains and causeways.”

The SES has so far received 1,600 calls for help.

Floods on the Parramatta river weir !! # sydneyweather # sydneyrain pic.twitter.com/T7VYtmRJ9b

– Ben Mackey (@Bengmackey) February 7, 2020

“It’s pretty tricky on the streets, slow down, stay away from streams and swollen waterways … Flash floods occur quickly and people have to think about them,” he said.

The office issued an updated warning of heavy rain, high tide and harmful surf along the New South Wales coast at 11:00 am on Saturday.

A deluge that started last night and by the end of the weekend the drenched rain will be a reason for Sydney’s water crisis. It is expected that more than 200 mm will fall in our dam catchment areas and the values ​​will increase from 42% to almost 70%. https://t.co/mKb4PBUYxN #SydneyRain # 7NEWS pic.twitter.com/whoGIE0O1G

– 7NEWS Sydney (@ 7NewsSydney) February 7, 2020

It rained overnight on the Central Coast and Mt Elliot received 184 mm of rain, while Toukley (159 mm), Kangy Angy (140 mm) and Wyong (125 mm) received similar amounts from Friday to Saturday at 4 p.m.

A trough along central and northern New South Wales is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to Sydney and the surrounding regions on Saturday before reaching the south coast late Saturday and Sunday.

Fear of another notorious east coast low

Abrar Shabren, a so-called "East Coast Lows", told ABC that the lows could develop if the existing offshore-deep sea-deep sea-deep sea-deep sea-deep sea-deep sea-deep sea-deep sea-deep sea-deep sea Deep sea deep sea deep sea deep sea deep sea deep sea deep sea deep sea deep sea deep sea deep sea deep sea deep sea deep in the next few days.

“At this stage, it could develop anywhere along the mid-north coast of New South Wales,” he said.

They are fairly unpredictable and notorious to predict, and can produce storm winds and torrential rains, he said.

“Most of the worst conditions will be in the south of the low, while there could be clear sky areas in the north of the low,” he said.

Earlier lows on the east coast had an impact during the 1998 Sydney-Hobart race when the Pasha Bulker landed in Newcastle in 1997, killing nine people in the region, and a swimming pool crashed off the coast of Collaroy in 2016.

Heavy rain this morning at 7 a.m .: Wallis Lakes 211 mm, Bungwahl 200, Erina Heights 172, Palm Grove 167, Narara 143.Sydney 71 (150 mm since Thursday, 10 p.m.). Severe weather flow with heavy rain to continue. Current forecast: https://t.co/qPvmEzHb16 pic.twitter.com/Kj4Tbwhn6r

– Meteorology Bureau, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 7, 2020

The Bureau of Meteorology warns of flash floods and river flooding on the Central Coast, in Sydney, Illawarra, in the central highlands and in the Blue Mountains.

Heavy rain and flash floods are also expected in the regions of the central north coast and the lower Hunter region.

NSW SES said it had pre-positioned resources in regions where flooding could be expected and warned residents to avoid unnecessary trips during storms.

Forsters on the central north coast and Nowra on the south coast should also cope with harmful wind gusts of more than 90 km / h and unusually high tides.

Football games and other sporting events were also affected, and the Sydney Derby was postponed due to the pouring rain.

The #SydneyDerby, which was supposed to be played at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium today, has been postponed in the last 48 hours due to heavy rain in the Sydney Basin: https://t.co/oeeBzZ87Lj #WSW pic.twitter.com/rAjsUx9he5

– WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) February 7, 2020

