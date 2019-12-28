Loading...

Decade to end messy storm with ice, snow, rain

Updated: 11:56 AM EST December 28, 2019

Hide transcript

Show transcript

That will bring our next threat of some impact time. So let me in directly FIRST, THE LARGEST AND LARGEST IMPACT WILL COME. THERE IS A PROBABILITY FROM MORNING IN THE NIGHT UNTIL TUESDAY SO WE SEE MORE THAN ONE INCH TO AN INCH AND A HALF RAIN, SO IT IS A SIGNIFICANT RAIN, A REAL IMMEDIATE AS PUSHED THROUGH. THE CONCERN IS THE COLD AIR YOU CAN PUSH IN AREAS ESPECIALLY NORTH AND WEST OF 495. THE AND THAT BRINGS US TO THE CONCERN FOR SMOOTH ROADS. THE FROZEN RAIN IS SOMETHING WE WILL LIKELY SEE LATE AT THE HOURS OF THE NIGHT SUNDAY UNTIL MONDAY, AND WITH THIS TRANSITION, THE AREAS SPECIALLY WEST OF 495 WILL SEE THE LIKELIHOOD OF UP TO 1/2 INCH OF ICE ACCUMULATION. THIS WILL MAKE INCREDIBLY READY ROADS FOR MONDAY IN THE MORNING UNTIL MONDAY IN THE EVENING, AND THESE LOCATIONS ARE UNDER A WINTER STORM SURVEILLANCE FROM THE MORNING AT NIGHT. THE SNOW IS SOMETHING WE WILL ALSO SEE, ESPECIALLY As we move north. That's where you move along Route 2 North, there is a chance of snowfall during a period of the snowstorm, but as we move through the region here and really for massages, there is Too much of that mixed component. WE DO NOT EXPECT A LOT ON THE ROAD OF ACCUMULATION. THE RAIN IS GOING TO KEEP OUR LEVELS HERE. LESS THAN ONE INCH FOR BOSTON, AREAS TO THE SOUTH, BUT WHILE MOVING TO THE NORTH OF THE PIKE OVER 495, THAT'S WHERE WE CAN SEE ONE INCH OR TWO BEFORE I CHANGE BACK TO THE RAIN AND ICE BLEND. MOVING TO THE WIND IMPACT HERE, IT SEEMS THAT IT IS HAPPY TO MONDAY IN THE MORNING. MONDAY NIGHT, THAT IS WHEN WIND WINDS ARE COLLECTED IN THE REACH OF 20-30 MILES PER HOUR IF IT IS NOT STRONGER. THAT WILL PROBABLY WAIT FOR TUESDAY MORNING BEFORE YOU BEGIN TO DIE TUESDAY AT NIGHT. FOR NOW WE EXPECT THAT SUNRISE HERE, 7:13. 45 DEGREES. MAKING OUR ROAD AT THE TOP 40 IS LATE WITH A LOT OF SUN. A high of 50 degrees for some locations in the interior. MOVING NORTH AND WEST 495, LOW THROUGH THE 40 EXPECTED. THE FORECAST THIS NIGHT IS A LITTLE COLD. WE DOWN BELOW THE FREEZING, SO YOU'RE GOING OUT FOR THE GAME OF PATRIOTS TOMORROW, A LITTLE COLD TO ENSURE. SUNSHINE WILL GIVE THE ROAD TO MORE CLOUDS, AND BY STARTING THE GAME AT 1:00, WE WILL BECOME MORE CLOUDY TO EVEN OVERCOME. IMPACT DAY OF TIME FOR YOUR MONDAY. HERE IS A CLOSED VIEW IN THE SCHEDULE. THE RAIN AND MIXTURE ARE CLOSED UNTIL 10:00 AM TOMORROW AT NIGHT, AND YOU CAN SEE THE SNOW NORTH. We moved to Monday morning. STILL LOOKING DONE HERE BEFORE TRANSITIONING TO MORE RAIN WHILE WE GO TO MONDAY NIGHT UNTIL TUESDAY WE WILL DRY IN TIME FOR THE

Decade to end messy storm with ice, snow, rain

Updated: 11:56 AM EST December 28, 2019

The decade will close with a messy winter storm that is expected to bring heavy rains in Massachusetts and a significant accumulation of ice in some areas. "The biggest and most widespread impact will be the rain," said StormTeam 5 meteorologist Kelly Ann Cicalese. "There is a possibility that, from Sunday night until Tuesday, we will see an inch to an inch and a half of rain." Snow and ice will be possible for areas in the northern regions of the state and in New Hampshire. However, in most of Massachusetts, the rain mix is ​​likely to keep accumulations low and exacerbate the possibility of ice conditions. "The concern is that some cold air can try to enter, especially in the areas north and west of I-495," said Cicalese. She said the cold air raises a concern about ice buildup and slippery conditions in the affected areas. It is likely that freezing rain is late Sunday night and early Monday, which could generate up to half an inch of ice accumulation in some communities. Cicalese said the computer models indicate that the system will approach the area on Sunday night and StormTeam 5 has designated Monday as a Weather Weather day. Conditions are expected to dry in time for New Year's Eve celebrations on Tuesday night.

The decade will close with a messy winter storm that is expected to bring heavy rains in Massachusetts and a significant accumulation of ice in some areas.

"The biggest and most widespread impact will be the rain," said StormTeam 5 meteorologist Kelly Ann Cicalese. "It is likely that as we move (from Sunday) at night until Tuesday, we will see an inch to an inch and a half of rain."

Snow and ice will be possible for areas in the northern regions of the state and in New Hampshire. However, in most of Massachusetts, the rainy mix is ​​likely to keep accumulations low and exacerbate the possibility of ice conditions.

"The concern is that some cold air can try to enter, especially in the areas north and west of I-495," said Cicalese.

She said the cold air raises a concern about ice buildup and slippery conditions in the affected areas. It is likely that freezing rain is late Sunday night and early Monday, which could generate up to half an inch of ice accumulation in some communities.

Cicalese said the computer models indicate that the system will approach the area on Sunday night and StormTeam 5 has designated Monday as a Weather Weather day.

Conditions are expected to dry in time for New Year's Eve celebrations on Tuesday night.

. (tagsToTranslate) heavy rains (t) snow (t) winter storm (t) winter weather (t) winter mix