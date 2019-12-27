Decade in review: Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner discusses the challenges behind and before Guelph

Loading...

It was a big decade for Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner after he was elected as the first member of the Greens in the Ontario legislature.

It's a journey he started in the early 2000s but started in 2010.

Schreiner participated in an interview with Global News in his downtown Guelph office to look back on the past decade and the next 10 years.

Global News: What did you do in 2010?

Mike Schreiner: I had just been elected leader of the Green Party in Ontario. I put together the first of two four-year plans with the hope of choosing Ontario's first green (MPP), which happened eight years later.

GN: When you think back to this year, how did you hope things could develop over the decade?

MS: We really wanted to get involved in our communities across the province to advocate our vision of Ontario and drive a policy that would lead us to a more sustainable province.

In particular, the three issues that worried me concerned the climate crisis, secondly, increasing inequality, and thirdly, how we can improve our democracy.

I had also set myself the goal for the next decade to bring the party to a budget of over $ 1 million – at that time we're increasing about $ 50,000 a year – to become a real player in Ontario's politics his. Choosing our first Green MPP.

GN: Were you right or wrong? If you were wrong, how then?

MS: I would say we have achieved all three of these goals in the past decade.

I was hoping that we would choose our first green MPP before 2018. At that point, I thought it was a five to ten year project in 2010. I know from my entrepreneurial experience that it often takes five years for a company to really establish itself and ten years for it to be firmly established. I approached the Greens in the same way.

Now I think we are ready to grow in the next provincial election.

GN: What is the biggest change that has happened in Guelph in the past 10 years that has changed the game?

MS: I think for Guelph, when I think of the community, I think it's the tremendous growth we've seen in the past 10 years. I think this has had a huge impact on the city to accommodate this growth. What does that mean for the infrastructure? What does this mean for our life in the city and our identity as a city?

GN: What was your biggest win?

MS: For me personally and the Green Party, she chooses Ontario's first green MPP.

GN: What was your biggest disappointment or failure? What did you learn from it

MS: I think the 2011 election opened my eyes. I do not think I fully anticipated how the global recession of 2008/09 would affect the Greens' vote.

We have seen that environmental issues have been at the forefront from 2007 to 2008, and after the recession these issues have appeared in people's minds and economic issues have come to the fore.

I also feel that we are spreading our limited resources too thinly across too many different rides. I feel like I really did learn from the election perspective and made adjustments to the 2014 and 2018 elections that really enabled us to vote for our first green (MPP).

I think we were also isolated from some economic concerns, as it is currently clear that the growth of the world economy is in the clean economy and the Greens are at the forefront.

GN: How has Guelph's composition changed in the past decade? How does this drive your provincial decisions?

MS: I think first and foremost, when I vote at Queen’s Park, I am voting according to my own values ​​and principles, which I have represented transparently in the election, and therefore I feel part of fulfilling my promise and my commitment to the people who voted for me.

But I always see what's good for Guelph and what's good for Ontario.

GN: What is your greatest hope for Guelph for 2020-2030?

MS: Guelph, probably more than any other community in Ontario, is really well positioned to take advantage of the growth of the global clean and caring economy. We know that $ 355 billion will be invested in clean energy every year for the next five years. I think Guelph is well positioned to attract part of this investment.

We know that $ 255 billion will be invested in the technology of electric vehicles. Again, I think that Guelph – especially companies like Linamar – is well positioned to take a leadership role here.

GN: What will be the biggest challenge for Guelph in the next decade?

MSS: The two biggest problems Guelph faces are housing and the climate.

Guelph is forecast to grow significantly over the next two decades, which will put the city under severe pressure from a housing standpoint. There are already many challenges regarding the affordability of housing.

The climate will affect everyone and with increasing disruption of the climate, there will be a significant impact on our lives. I think here in Guelph it will be all about the availability of water, which is already a big problem for the city. So if you combine population growth and climate change, it will severely affect our ability to access water.

