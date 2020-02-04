Deborah James Cancer Survivor is tired of being told women to “beat” their diagnosis

In three years, teacher Deborah James – better known as @bowelbabe – became from planning her funeral to hearing her cancer-free and preparing for the April London Marathon. Here she is thinking about colon cancer and her determination to change the way we talk about the disease

At one point, Deborah James had 15 tumors in her body. Incredibly, a few weeks ago the BBC Radio 5 Live podcast presenter was told that her most recent scan showed no evidence of the disease. On paper this means that she is cancer-free, despite the fact that in 2016 incurable colon cancer was diagnosed. During the three years, Deborah went into remission following vigorous treatments, including radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgery (she had stage 4 tumors from her liver removed). “I cried when I saw the positive scan – and I hope my situation gives hope to others – but I am still afraid of the future,” Deborah says. “My daily life has not changed, I still take 11 tablets a day as part of targeted therapy designed for the mutation in my colon cancer, but I have been able to live again – even if it is only temporary.”

Deborah – who hosts the You, Me & the Big C podcast – has made no secret about how her love of exercise helps her maintain a positive mindset, so much so that she has now decided to run the London Marathon this year walk. “I’m rebuilding myself, and part of that is having a goal to work towards. It is important. And I’ve always wanted to complete the London Marathon. I have so many side effects from my treatment – such as dealing with painful scar tissue – so training can be a struggle, but mentally it helps me deal with uncertainty. Deborah adds: “It is now or never. I collect money for the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where I am being treated. I didn’t date a diary last April because I shouldn’t be here. I have planned my funeral, not the future. “

Today is World Cancer Day, which means that the prevention, detection and treatment of the disease must be encouraged. More than 42,000 people are diagnosed with colon cancer every year in the UK, making it the fourth most common cancer in the UK. In 2018, before she went into remission, @bowelbabe – now 38 – wrote her thoughts about reformulating the story of “beating” cancer, and this was what she had to say:

“By the time I turned 35, I was part of a club I never wanted to join: The Cancer Club – a seemingly random gathering where one in two of us, at some point in our lives, inevitably joined is going to be. After my diagnosis, I was unexpectedly attacked by a subsection of the wellness industry, designed to sell me the idea that my cancer was somehow my fault. The opinion expressed by targeted ads on a range of social media platforms was that not only was my cancer the result of something I had done wrong, but it was something that I could overcome if I only tried hard enough – a dangerous message at a very vulnerable time in my life.

My upset reaction was shared by my good friend Rachael Bland, a BBC Radio 5 live newsreader and presenter, who died in September 2018. She had blogged about her experience with cancer and wrote that she thought the endless’ did you try … messages frustrating. What she said then is now more moving than ever.

I find it insulting that people actually say, “You don’t do enough to save yourself.” I thought, “If I die of cancer, if someone writes that I have” lost my battle “with the disease, I will be furious from outside the grave – because I have fought just as hard as anyone who has survived, it is just my cancer that might be too aggressive to resolve. “

Cancer, as the numbers show, can be as haphazard as it is omnipresent. Cancer Research UK states that four out of ten strains are “preventable causes” – the most overwhelming, smoking, which can account for up to 86 percent of lung cancer cases and most of the “preventable” group. While that means that six out of ten cancers are considered inevitable, the truth is that most of us, when confronted with the words “you have cancer,” feel we have done something wrong. And yet I know I didn’t. I am the vegetarian who has colon cancer. Despite the fact that I train four times a week, have not eaten meat for 25 years and attacked every low-risk check box, my world collapsed in December 2016.

“No matter how good this fighting language is, it is an unwanted pressure”

A busy mother of two, I felt tired, had a full-time job as a substitute school principal in the months prior to my diagnosis, and hardly noticed the change in my bowel movements until I started getting blood. . Six months later, my worst fears were confirmed when doctors also found a 6.5 cm intestinal tumor and seven lung tumors. Mine was a cancer diagnosis that, according to statistics, only eight percent of people will survive. I was blind-sided and everything I knew changed. But what I did not expect – while working with my medical team to combat my multiple forms of cancer and striving to maintain a certain degree of normal life as a parent, employee and friend – would be further addressed by an industry who told me it was up to me to do ‘more’.

I could not have foreseen the attack with direct targeted ads saying, “I have cured my cancer, and you too,” or the “I know you can beat this” messages that sound through social media, plus a wave of wellness the writer is misunderstood in the best case. Research shows that no matter how good this fighting language is, it is an unwanted pressure.

A Macmillan report states: “The perceived need to” fight “cancer and stay positive has a negative effect on people living with the disease.” Separate research from YouGov found that one in four people (28 percent) said they had found it difficult to honestly talk about their feelings about the disease, and another 28 percent said they felt guilty if they could not be positive stay. With the global wellness industry worth an estimated $ 3.7 trillion (around £ 2.8 trillion), and preventive and personalized medicine, the fastest growing industry within it is no wonder everyone is trying to cash in on convincing us that they have the solution. Direct messages and advertisements on social media, often accompanied by sales pitch of various products, sent in response to the use of the word “cancer” on my platforms, contain claims that taking apricot kernels and turmeric provides better chances of survival than conventionally proven routes, such as chemotherapy.

Such messages are disturbing, but also dangerous. Martin Ledwick, Head of Information Nurse at Cancer Research UK, says, “We often hear from people who have been told by well-meaning friends and relatives to” fight “or” stay positive. “When a cancer patient feels sick and anxious, comments may occur if these are not useful, more often than not, what they need is for the people around them to hear their suffering and concerns, feeling the need to control the situation may lead some patients to consider alternative therapies, especially when these are sold as “panacea.”

Ledwick adds: “There is no evidence that a change in diet or alternative therapies can treat cancer. In some situations this can even be very harmful. Acupuncture or massage in addition to conventional treatment can improve overall well-being – but anyone receiving cancer treatment should always contact their doctor before taking additional medication, as some may have an adverse effect. It is very important that patients speak to their doctor before making decisions. “

The truth is that fighting cancer is not an exact science – and sometimes, no matter how much you want to beat it, it is not. In no case do I ignore the guidelines that physical exercise and a well-balanced diet can in fact reduce your cancer risk or improve your mental well-being, but we must also recognize that unfortunately we cannot be completely cancer-proof in our lives. I am overwhelmingly grateful that I can say that I am currently cancer-free, but we must not forget that those who do not beat cancer have not lost. We must read behind the headlines of the ‘magic remedies’ and realize that sometimes we do our best; but we cannot all be the lucky ones. “

World Cancer Day (4 February) has been marked today to raise cancer awareness and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. See cancerresearchuk.org for more information or to make a donation