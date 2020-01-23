Deborah Dugan defends Grammy's claims about Good Morning America

Grammy insiders say artists will encounter alleged sexism at the Grammys this Sunday, making for an uncomfortable event.

Repressed Recording Academy chief Deborah Dugan who filed an explosive lawsuit against the organization this week, calling Grammys “Boys’ Club” and claiming that there are allegations of rape against former CEO Neil Portnow, appeared on “Good Morning America” to denote the academy is full of corruption and harassment.

Dugan repeated the allegations in her complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, including criticism of how candidates were selected. “The system should be transparent,” she said. “There are conflicts of interest that affect results.” Their claim states that board members and secret committees “select artists with whom they maintain personal or business relationships … This year, 30 artists who were not selected by membership added the possible nomination list.”

The complaint claim rarely goes to “rap and contemporary R&B stars” and states that “in the entire history of the Grammys, only 10 black artists have won the album of the year”. When “GMA” host George Stephanopoulos asked the audience that she was able to prepare for the ceremony with a clear conscience and replied, “Yes, I think so” and said that she would be. Portnow has denied the allegations against him.

