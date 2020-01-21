Deborah Dugan claims Grammy's board tried to reinstate her repressed predecessor Neil Portnow

Repressed Grammys boss Deborah Dugan said in a bomb lawsuit that her board asked to reinstate her predecessor Neil Portnow, although some board members were aware of the allegation that he raped a musician.

In papers filed on Tuesday, Dugan, who went on vacation last week after an employee allegedly bullied Dugan, said that the recording academy chairman who heads the Grammys had ordered her to former CEO Portnow hired as a consultant for $ 750,000. Dugan claims that she later found out about the rape allegations.

It’s the latest in several public mud fights between Dugan and the academy: everyone claims the other made up false accusations to save their own skin. The complaint also alleges that Dugan has been sexually harassed by the Academy’s General Counsel, Joel Katz, and that the allegations of misconduct against Dugan are “false” and are intended to “worsen her reputation”.

The Academy’s provisional CEO alleged in a memo that Dugan offered to drop her complaints in return for “millions of dollars,” and the file states that the Chamber is more likely to “destroy Ms. Dugan for the sole reason for which she poses a threat to the ‘boys’ club.’ ”

The Grammys are Sunday. Katz and the academy could not be reached immediately for comment.