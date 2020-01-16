Lucifer’s upcoming musical episode is on the way and has received the help of double platinum singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson.

Based on The Flash, which had its own musical appearance in 2017, the DC Comics series will sing and dance for the tenth time in the last season.

Gibson will play a controlling mother in the episode titled Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam and use her vocal talents to do the trick.

It’s unclear what causes the drastic departure from the show’s usual style, but co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich insists there is a good reason.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said: “We wanted a real, solid reason for the story of why they sing and dance, and not just:” Oh, everyone will sing and dance here.

“It was a little game from Tetris (planning the episode), but it’s great fun. It will be great. It will be such a bucket list thing for me.”

Lucifer stars as Tom Ellis (Miranda), Lauren German (Chicago Fire) and Kevin Alejandro (Arrow).

The show was originally televised in the U.S. before it was canceled by Netflix in 2018.

The fifth and final season of Lucifer will consist of 16 episodes that will land on the streaming service in two rows of eight, but no release date has yet been announced.