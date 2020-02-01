Debate on new continental trade pact begins in House of Commons | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“It is in the national interest for us to complete this process, to leave this process behind, to have the economic and political security that ratification will bring,” Freeland said outside Parliament on Thursday.

“But I think that the debate that we are hearing in Parliament now, the discussions that we will hear in committee, are meaningless.”

Despite the signals from the opposition conservatives, they were willing to support the deal, despite holding their nose, Freeland said she would not take votes for granted.

The United States and Mexico have already ratified the agreement and President Donald Trump held a signing ceremony at the White House on Wednesday. The Canadian implementing law was introduced into the Lower House later that day, with only the Quebecois block voting against a motion to make way for the legislation.

A large number of industry groups and prime ministers have come out and are asking MPs and senators to support the bill immediately.

It is more than two years since Trump demanded that the deal with three countries be revised. The 13 months of negotiations put pressure on the relationship between Canada and the US when the Trump government identified what Freeland described as unconventional negotiating positions and criminal rates.

“Canadians have come a long way since 2017, when Canada’s most important trade relationship, indeed our national prosperity itself, was seriously compromised,” she said during her speech to start the debate in Parliament.

Conservative MP Randy Hoback was more critical.

The Saskatchewan MP praised the biased ‘Team Canada’ approach for negotiating a new deal and thanked Freeland for involving other parties.

“I know they have done their best. Really. I know they’ve done their best and done their best, but having said that, there are some shortcomings, there are some problems, “he said.

“I think the reality is that the president and Mexico have sat down and made a deal. They came back to Canada and said,” Here you go, take it or leave it. “And that’s disappointing. It didn’t have to be that way.”

The deal needs to be carefully reviewed and efforts made to reduce any problems, Hoback said.

But he said that at the end the conservatives expect the agreement between the United States and Mexico-Canada to be approved. The liberals need the support of at least one other official party to approve the legislation in the Commons.

“Our party supports and wants a free trade agreement with Canada, the US and Mexico,” Hoback said. “Some things are just too big to play politically.”

If the bill receives parliamentary approval, the three parties to the agreement will need several months to develop rules to interpret the provisions of the Pact before the rules finally come into force.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “Securing access to the North American market is incredibly important” for employees and companies in all three countries and urged all MPs and senators to ratify the deal quickly.

“It will hopefully be done quickly, but well, at the lower house,” Trudeau said Thursday afternoon during an event in Brampton, Ont.

“I count on all parliamentarians to work together to ensure that it is done right.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 30, 2020.

The Canadian press