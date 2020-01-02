Deathwatch 2020: Trying again, this time with feeling

Loading...

Wow, that 2019, however. While we were hoping for a bright new year when it started, it turns out that the glow we saw instead was just the Cherenkov radiation of the torpedoes of the end of the Russian world with nuclear energy. Or maybe it was the scintillation of the march of the million garbage fires that became 2019, with some of those garbage fires lit by the companies we honor here in our 2020 edition of Ars Deathwatch.

Now, it is time to look forward with anger, well, we are not really angry, just disappointed, so we will say "boredom", in another new year, as it has become our custom. We have taken the pulse of our editors and readers and divided the ashes of all those lovely garbage fires in an effort to forecast the companies, services and products in the technological world that will lead the inevitable march of 2020 to ignominy. And we are not even going to mention the election cycle, I promise.

First, let's eliminate our usual disclaimer: if you are a Deathwatch player for the first time, this is do not A prediction of the actual disappearance of companies or technologies. We know that it takes a lot to erase a company or a technology from the face of the Earth these days; after all, many of our previous Deathlisters have left Chapter 11 several times before moving on to Chapter 7. Even the worst ideas and companies often remain inertia or are absorbed by some other company and metastasize in new and horrible ways .

So, when we say "Deathwatch," what we really mean is that we are seeing technology-related entities that face some economic (cultural or legal) existential or non-existent risks. Companies can face challenges that make them irrelevant, make them victims of "canceling culture", make them technically inconsequential or make them friends with acquisition sharks, litigation and other forms of commercial hell.

While these rules are not written in stone, a candidate for Deathwatch is generally a company or product division of a company that should have experienced at least one of the following:

An extended period of lost market share in your particular category

A prolonged period of financial losses or a pattern of annual losses.

Serious management, legal or regulatory issues that raise questions about the company's business model or long-term strategy or product line.

There were few real deaths on the list last year, but some are at the point where our staff (I'm looking at you, Ron Amadeo) no longer thought it was worth mentioning. (I'm sure Essential, the smartphone unicorn that he couldn't, would probably be happy for the attention.) So, instead of repeating our other battered survivors (wow, that shaking prediction from the Facebook administration surely didn't age well), & # 39; We will enter directly into our new list of victims, some of them making return appearances.

Here they are: 2020 … winners? First, with a red shirt (referring to both college sports and Star Trek consumer items) by 2020: what we used to call Oath.

-Sean Gallagher

Verizon Media (also known as the Yahoo / AOL division)

The Yahoo / AOL division of Verizon (formerly called "Oath") was on our Deathwatch list a year ago, and has not done much to get away from the door of death since then. Now called "Verizon Media," the business unit composed of former Web giants who lost their mojo years before Verizon bought them, began and ended 2019 with layoffs. The division had approximately 11,385 workers in early 2019, but laid off nearly 1,000 people.

Verizon Media revenues in the third quarter of 2019 of $ 1.8 billion decreased two percent year-over-year. Revenue from advertising on desktops continues to decline, and mobile ads have not grown enough to compensate for that decline. Verizon insists that better days will come, and CFO Matt Ellis said in a earnings call on October 25 that "For the first time, we see that mobile traffic increases the decline in desktop computer traffic on our main property products and operation, including sports, finance, news, entertainment, home and mail. " But in an online ad market dominated by Google and Facebook, Verizon Media seems to be doomed to remain a bit of a player at best.

-Jon Brodkin

Medium

A publication of GMG Union, the union that represents the employees of the former Gizmodo Media Group (now G / O Media). Things are a bit tense.

Ok, we admit: the only thing that makes G / O Media related to technology is its Gizmodo brand (previously flagship) and the fact that its publications are delivered in Internet packages. But still, G / O has been a fast combustion self-immolation machine of a type that we have not seen since the petrol fight at Zoolander.

When I was Gizmodo Media Group, things were … well, they were really uncertain. Univision bought Gizmodo and its sister sites after the disintegration of Gawker Media following the Hulk Hogan lawsuit. But it quickly became clear that Univision executives had absolutely no idea what to do with what they had bought.

Then, when in April, (alleged) digital media mogul Jim Spanfeller, formerly in Forbes, Ziff Davis and Playboy, and private equity firm Great Hill Partners bought Gizmodo, they combined the group with The Onion and renamed it G / Or Media, there was much joy. Expand / Jim Spanfeller, shown here in 2010, bought Gizmodo and The Onion from Univision in April. Things have been a bit difficult since then.

Spanfeller promised to return web publications to profitability and said there was no need for layoffs or anything. He renamed the combined sites as "a powerful publishing platform to attract rich and influential Millennials." (Vale Boomer.)

Only two weeks after Spanfeller took office, 25 of the 400 G / O employees were laid off, including the editorial director of Gizmodo. Spanfeller brought executives from his previous companies, alienating some staff members because he expelled all leaders who are not white men in the process after promising to honor a commitment to diversity. Deadspin published an article about the growing rancor between staff and management in August.

Shortly thereafter, Deadspin editor-in-chief Megan Greenwell resigned to take a job at our sister Wired publication after she told him to suspend non-sports coverage on the site, citing his personal ethics.

The new editorial director of G / O Media, Paul Maidment, ordered that Deadspin writers "stick to sports." They didn't, and editor Barry Petchesky was fired. The writers of Deadspin decided to resign massively in what could be the most pyrrhic labor action in recent media history.

Conflict with staff, including the union, has cost G / O revenues directly. Employees wrote posts asking readers for comments on a Farmer & # 39; s Insurance advertising campaign that included autoplay videos, and the G / O executives ordered the publications to be removed. The staff complained that the stories were extracted in a publication of the union's Twitter account. Farmers then withdrew the $ 1 million advertising campaign.

The management problems also generated harassment demands by former executives who said Spanfeller created a hostile work environment for women. Maidment resigned. Other executives have fled.

Therefore, instead of putting out a fire of smoking tires, in just eight months Spanfeller's conflict with unionized personnel has turned G / O Media into a furious hell fueled by money and careers. Call it a Boomer-Millennial fight if you want; I am a Gen-Xer, and I am only here to see everything burn.

-Sean Gallagher