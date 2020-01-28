Deaths rise to 132 in China's outbreak when foreigners leave paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The British government warns against “anything but essential journeys” to mainland China amid the outbreak of the new type of corona virus. And the Hong Kong leader on the territory will ban all train connections to the mainland and halve the number of flights to stop the virus from spreading.

South Korea also said it will send a plane, and France, Mongolia and other governments have also planned evacuations.

China has closed access to Wuhan and 16 other cities in Hubei Province to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus. The lockdown has captured more than 50 million people in the most drastic disease control measures ever imposed.

The Japanese flight brought along 20,000 face masks and protective clothing, all scarce while hospitals struggle with a growing number of patients. Wuhan is building two hospitals in a few days to add 2500 beds to treat patients with the virus.

The sharp increase in infections recently suggests that there has been a significant spread of the virus from person to person, although it can also be explained by extensive monitoring efforts, said Malik Peiris, chair of virology at the University of Hong Kong.

Experts are concerned that the new virus is spreading more easily than originally thought, or perhaps has changed into a form that does this. It is from the coronavirus family, which can also cause colds and more serious diseases such as SARS.

The new virus causes colds and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

The virus is thought to have spread to people from wild animals sold at a Wuhan market. China banned wild animal trade on Sunday and encouraged people to stop eating meat from them.

