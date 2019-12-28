Death Stranding's latest short trailer focuses on Sam Porter's hard work

Loading...

Sony launched another short advance for its critically acclaimed title, Death Stranding, however, this time focusing on the player's hard work mentality if they wish to succeed while playing.

As I mentioned in other short Death Stranding trailers, these seem to focus on a specific topic and detail it for the viewer. Death Stranding is a brutal and hard world and players must work hard if they wish to succeed. From BT to mules, the game is full of difficulties, and this trailer shows some of them in action.

Check out the new short Hard Stranding trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-waoFDgm5U

In related news, Sony has released a couple of other short trailers for its critically acclaimed title, Death Stranding. The other two trailers, however, focus on other parts of the game.

The latest advance of Death Stranding focuses on the suspenseful moments of the game. If you have not been able to watch Kojima's last game, let me tell you that the game is full of tense moments and true horror emotion.

From the BT, Mads Mikkelsen and the empty world of death, players will definitely be nervous sometimes and the latest breakthrough shows some of the biggest emotions of the starting game. Watch the Death Stranding thriller trailer here!

However, if you wish to obtain more information about the equipment system and the new elements that players can unlock during the game, click here.

It is the fundamental piece of the game, you must deliver elements to progress in the story and plot. But if you don't mind your burden, the mission will fail and players will have to start over.

Death Stranding is now available for the PS4. How do you like the game so far? Do you enjoy the latest Kojima title? Let us know in the comments below!

