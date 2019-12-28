Death Stranding Cargo Short Trailer shows the importance of taking care of your deliveries

Loading...

It seems that Sony maintains the trend by launching new short trailers of Death Stranding, and today it focuses on the game's loading mechanics.

If you have not played Death Stranding yet, you may not know, but your burden is very important. It is the fundamental piece of the game, you must deliver elements to progress in the story and plot. But if you don't mind your burden, the mission will fail and players will have to start over.

Watch the new Cargo Short trailer for Death Stranding below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DXFML7Ehaw [/ embed]

In related news, Sony has released a couple of other short trailers for its critically acclaimed title, Death Stranding. The other two trailers, however, focus on other parts of the game.

The latest advance of Death Stranding focuses on the suspenseful moments of the game. If you have not been able to watch Kojima's last game, let me tell you that the game is full of tense moments and true horror emotion.

From the BT, Mads Mikkelsen and the empty world of death, players will definitely be nervous sometimes and the latest breakthrough shows some of the biggest emotions of the starting game. Watch the Death Stranding thriller trailer here!

However, if you wish to obtain more information about the equipment system and the new elements that players can unlock during the game, click here.

Death Stranding is now available for the PS4. How do you like the game so far? Do you enjoy the latest Kojima title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube