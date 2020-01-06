Loading...

(Wyoming 2020 Death Campaign Campaign, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo. – The death penalty is “an expensive, ineffective, and unjust government program,” said the American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming.

In her view, the death penalty risks “irreversible mistakes by executing innocent people and wastes millions of dollars that could be better spent on programs that actually improve public security.”

Wyoming’s ACLU is holding two death penalty educational forums in Cheyenne.

“There is a lot of misunderstanding about how Wyoming’s death penalty is used,” said Sabrina King, campaign manager for Wyoming’s ACLU. “We would like to present some of the research results and provide people with the facts that prove that the death penalty has caused grave injustices, exploding costs and heightened discrimination in our country in our past.”

These forums are planned for:

January 14th at 7pm in the Laramie County Library

January 15th at 12 noon in the Laramie County Library

Users can also access the forums through the Zoom web conferencing platform.