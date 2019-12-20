Loading...

Known as the Kop Cat to thousands of football fans over the years, the man behind the mascot mask has died.

Kev Holroyd, known as Kevo to his friends, was the former Leeds United mascot and heavy metal roadie and died peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield last Thursday, surrounded by beings Dear.

Kev Holroyd without the mask.

He grew up in Dewsbury where he was an accomplished schoolboy athlete, his 6'3 '' frame particularly suited for rugby and high jump. Become major in the early 80s, he found himself on the emerging punk scene.

He featured pants on an album cover which included popular Yorkshire Anti System groups and Instigators and it was around this time that he met Mick Reed which was the start of a lifelong friendship, in which the two would work together on tour around the world for the next three decades. Kev, was Mick's drum technician for tours with 1919, Ship of Fools and Anathema, and the pair as a road crew for Cradle of Filth, Porcupine Tree, Evile, and countless others.

For a few years in the mid-2000s, Kevo also allegedly donned the famous all-white kit from Leeds United after signing for the club as Lucas the Kop Cat. Kev claimed he was the only mascot in the championship with a club contract.

From the demolition of a champagne flute tower in the Ken Bates hospitality suite with its tail, to the Rhinos team handing in thousands of dollars in cash for a charity mascot race, it's fair to say that the Kop Cat of that era had its anarchist credentials intact.

However, Leeds fans will remember his alliance with Roy Keane who came to Elland Road as the new Sunderland boss in 2006.

Leeds may have lost 3-0, but Kev sniffed a chance to get one over the former Man United captain:

He told the story to a friend a bit like this: "I saw him walking towards us and I went to shake his hand. I grabbed him as hard as I could and I was gone "d". I wouldn't let go. He had a face like thunder and could just hear my head laughing inside the suit. A load of other staff were going around in circles , thinking that he could start. But he couldn't. He was a manager now. The next day my father said, "You are a paper, son." It was an ace. "

After his time in Leeds, Kev was training to become a mountain bike instructor when he faced the biggest mountain of his life: stomach cancer.

Chemotherapy and surgery were ultimately successful, but it never regained its full strength, and associated with worsening injuries to the vertebrae, he suffered episodes of severe pain for the rest of his life.

Friends say he had a razor sharp mind with a wonderful sense of humor but that he was also Kev was a loving father, a good husband, a loyal friend and a lover of animals.

When the cancer returned, he remained silent about it and decided to continue living his life for as long as he could.

In his final hours, he wanted no one to make a noise, only a (Labor) vote on his behalf.

Kev is survived by his daughter Zoe, his wife Diane, his parents John and Pam, as well as Ange, Richard, Mick and his dog Luna.