Death of Iran General raises concern about fate of American hostages | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The tensions are the worst in 40 years and contrast with the diplomatic breakthrough that resulted in the release of December graduate Princeton University student Xiyue Wang in exchange for the US who freed a detained Iranian scientist. The crushing American sanctions against Iran remain in force, but the release suggested that Tehran could be open to the use of American prisoners as negotiating chips for future negotiations.

Weeks earlier, Iran had acknowledged in a request to the United Nations that it had a “missing” file about former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeared in 2007 in the country. One of his daughters, Sarah Levinson Moriarty, told reporters last month that she considered the notification from Iran as a recognition that the country had her father and knew where he was.

Yet there were concerns about how recent protests in Iran, coupled with rising gas prices, could influence the fate of Western prisoners. The new tensions have created even more uncertainty.

Babak Namazi said he has tried to stay balanced in the four and a half years that his brother, Siamak, has been locked up in Iran. His father, Baquer, is on a very restrictive medical leave there. Both are held to what the family-made indictments are for cooperation with the United States.

“From the lens that I look at how things affect my family and bring them home safely and quickly, when we are in detention, I feel more hopeful,” says Namazi, based in Dubai.

Although he has sometimes felt that his loved ones are almost released, he has also endured periods of increasing tension. Those moments make him uncomfortable because the freedom of his father and brother “is highly dependent on both sides who can talk to each other.”

“I had to learn very painfully not to get as much hope as I want until something really happens,” said Namazi. “At the same time, I had to teach myself not to become despondent, because if I have no hope, how can I continue? It’s my honest feeling now.”

He said he saw a silver lining in President Donald Trump’s statement on Twitter that “Iran never won a war but never lost a negotiation!” And is hopeful that the two parties are open to relaxation and even humanitarian gestures.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said a month ago that the Wang exchange could lead to a dialogue between Washington and Tehran about prisoners, said on Sunday “Meet the Press” that “I love these families” and he knows they ” suffering enormously. “

“We continue to work on that process, to hold every American all over the world, including the Kleptocrats and theocrats in Iran, to make them return to American hostages. We will never give up on that mission, “said Pompeo.

Joanne White said she is particularly concerned about her son, who was convicted of insulting Iran’s top leader and posting private information online. He is sick with cancer and recently complained to her that he was starving in prison. She said he had been a Trump supporter for a long time and, when it came to the president’s accusation, “he told me to tell the Democrats to leave Trump alone.”

White, who lives in Arizona, said she personally does not know what to think of the Trump government’s assertion that Soleimani had plans for upcoming attacks at the time of his death.

“It’s something he’ll have to answer,” she said about Trump. “I know he will have to answer that.”

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press