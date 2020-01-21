Death of 3 children inside the home

Phoenix Police: 3 Children Declared Dead Inside Their Home

Updated: 7:58 AM EST Jan 21, 2020

Three police officers were declared dead inside a house, according to Phoenix police. A relative who lives in the residence called the police on Monday and the police found a 7 month old girl, a 2 year old girl and a 3-year-old boy, authorities said. The children did not respond and were pronounced dead after officers administered CPR and the firefighters provided first aid. Police were questioning the mother, father and another relative, authorities said. There was no obvious trauma to the children and their relatives who said the illness may have been a factor, police said. It is too early to determine how the children died, police said. An investigation is underway.

Three children have been declared dead inside a house, according to Phoenix police.

A relative who lives in the residence called the police on Monday, and officers who responded found a 7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy, authorities said. The children did not respond and were pronounced dead after officers administered CPR and the firefighters provided first aid.

Police were questioning the mother, father and another relative, authorities said. There was no obvious trauma to the children and their relatives who said the illness may have been a factor, police said.

It is too early to determine how the children died, police said. An investigation is underway.

.