Death in Paradise series 9 release date | Plot, guest stars, time

Death in Paradise is back with a new series – and many more murder mysteries to solve in the Caribbean sun while we watch our benches in the gloomy British winter.

This is what you need to know about the new series, when it is on, who’s in it and what we expect to see …

When will Death in Paradise be back on TV?

Death in Paradise continues Thursday 6 February at 9 pm on BBC One, with new episodes that are broadcast weekly on Thursday evenings.

New Year’s Eve celebrations are being broken down at Saint Marie this year in #DeathInParadise.

A new series starts next Thursday at 9 p.m. on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/WY5ToETOow

– BBC One (@BBCOne) January 2, 2020

Will there be a series Death in Paradise?

Death in Paradise will return for not one but TWO more series, filming again in Guadaloupe.

The BBC1 crime drama has been re-used for a ninth and tenth outing after the eighth successful series, with a consolidated audience of 8.9 million for the 2019 premiere.

Exciting news! Death in Paradise has been re-used for TWO MORE series !! We are so happy that you will see much more from the Honoré police team at Saint Marie! #DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/aAdK8A6t9L

– Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) 28 February 2019

Tommy Bulfin, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, said: “We are pleased to announce that Death in Paradise is coming back to BBC1. The show is a jewel in our selection of top drama and we are very happy that it will return.”

“We are delighted to let the public get to know our new characters better and at the same time put some big surprises in the mix – and of course solve the strange murder or sixteen,” added Tim Key, executive producer at Red Planet Pictures .

He added: “We are very happy to be back in Guadeloupe with our fantastic cast and crew working on more ingenious murder mysteries in the Caribbean sun. We can’t wait for the public to see what we have in store for series nine – a few big surprises are coming. “

Why does Ardal O’Hanlon leave Death in Paradise?

We say goodbye to DI Jack Mooney of Ardal O’Hanlon after running the Saint Marie police for three years.

The Irish actor arrived in series six and will leave midway through the next ninth series.

“I spent the last four summers in Guadeloupe with DI Jack Mooney,” he said in a statement. “It was a very rewarding and unforgettable experience, working with incredibly talented actors, directors and crew while we discovered a magical part of the world.

“However, it is time to go further and explore other options – preferably closer to the polar circle. I am convinced that Death in Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack’s successor! “

It is still a mystery whether DI Jack Mooney will leave the island or peace or whether he could become the latest murder victim of the show …

When will Ralf Little replace him at Death in Paradise?

Ralf Little will take over the acquisition of Ardal O’Hanlon in the coming series.

Little (who was on RadioTimes.comThe job’s shortlist takes on the role of DI Neville Parker, a detective from Manchester who is sent to the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie when a woman from his hometown is murdered.

“It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI!” Little said. “How could I not? Ardal has been great in the last few series and following in his footsteps in an idyllic place like Guadeloupe was a great honor and a dream come true. It’s a pleasure to play Neville and I can’t wait until viewers see him this series in paradise. “

Death in Paradise originally played the lead role of Richard Mille from Ben Miller, but he was replaced by DI Humphrey Goodman from Kris Marshall, who in turn was replaced by DI Jack Mooney from Ardal O’Hanlon.

“We are delighted to welcome Ralf to the team – he is not only a great actor but also extremely funny and from the moment he stepped on the set we knew the show was in safe hands,” added producer Tim Key to. “Neville is a real fish from the water and the island of Saint Marie is going to test it to the core. We are very enthusiastic about the future and cannot wait until the audience meets D.I Parker. “

Is Madeleine going to Death in Paradise full-time as the ‘new Florence’?

Yes! Despite a somewhat ambiguous end to series eight, the BBC has now confirmed that DS Madeleine Dumas is here to stay – and actress Aude Legastelois will be a regular series.

Arriving in Saint Marie to investigate the shooting of Florence and to report on DI Jack Mooney’s unusual methods of solving crimes, Madeleine made her debut in the last two episodes of series eight. She was quickly deployed to help the team solve a seemingly impossible murder and fell in love with the island.

Madeleine takes part in the Honoré Police and replaces DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) as Jack’s second commander.

Aude Legastelois said: “I am very happy to have had the opportunity to continue my role as Madeleine and to join the cast of Death in Paradise again. I cannot wait until Madeleine is fully integrated into the Honoré Police team and until viewers get to know her further. “

Who shines in Death in Paradise series nine?

Ardal O’Hanlon returns as chief detective DI Jack Mooney (for the time being) and leads the team at the police of Saint Marie, which also includes officer JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare), officer Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos) and newcomer DS Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois).

Don Warrington is back to play Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, while Elizabeth Bourgine plays bar-owner Catherine Bordey.

Joséphine Jobert will NOT return as DS Florence Cassell after her dramatic exit towards the end of series eight, although our cast will hopefully bring some visits off the screen to see her in Martinique.

It also seems that officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) who left before the start of series eight, will not make a comeback. According to Jack Mooney, he is currently on a sailing adventure around the world with his long-lost father.

Who are the guest stars for Death in Paradise in 2020?

The BBC promised a “star-studded series of guest cast” for series nine, and they delivered.

Adrian Edmondson plays a man named Charles Crabtree, who witnesses an attack – but may not tell the whole truth about what happened.

EastEnders star Nina Wadia joins as Anna, who is a potential love interest for DI Jack Mooney.

Other actors to appear in the new series are Steve Pemberton, Javone Prince, Jade Anouka, Alexander Vlahos, Nell Hudson, Samuel West and Samantha Bond.