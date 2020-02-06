Death in Paradise | Meet Ralf Little’s new DI Neville Parker

After saying goodbye to Ardal O’Hanlon, Honoré Police needs a new detective inspector – and arriving on the next plane from Manchester is DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), who has been summoned to sign off for the apparent suicide from a British tourist.

But although he has only packed one change in his backpack, Neville soon notices that he is staying longer than he thought …

Ralf Little tells RadioTimes.com what to expect from the new DI.

What is the matter with DI Neville Parker and his health problems?

DI Neville Parker arrives at the airport in Saint Marie, bumps into some chickens, pulls out of his inhaler, looks up at the sun and immediately starts to smear his face in suntan lotion. It is a very suitable introduction to the latest star of Death in Paradise, which appears to have a whole series of health problems.

“He is not traveling well,” Ralf Little explains. “Neville is a man who is besieged by many physical problems. Neville is actually allergic to everything.

“So in the course of his life he has had to develop a very close bond of experiences, a very limited routine. Simply because it is simply easier to make his life run smoothly than even to take the small risk and then to go. He is asthmatic and has eczema, is allergic to all types of pollen and is very easily burned by the sun and has hypoallergenic shampoo and all these kinds of things, but he is also not one of these real nerdy losers – he’s a normal man. Out of necessity, this is the way he has to live. “

Poor Neville! It is definitely not suitable for living in the Caribbean.

“When he arrives in Saint Marie, it is of course a disaster for him because he is basically allergic to the entire island,” Little tells us. “You know, he’s a mosquito magnet and the sun shines down on him – every type of tree, every type of pollen, every bit of wildlife is a huge problem for him.”

As for the hut on the beach, with its rustic features and the resident lizard Harry, “He is not a fan … and the less said about the relationship with Harry, the better.”

Although DI Neville Parker suffers from very real (and dangerous) physical disorders, Little says that he will adapt to his new environment. “We get the feeling that I think that in the course of this half-series … the preventive measures he has taken may be a bit too regimented,” the actor says. “He has not quite found the right balance … between limiting his risk and only limiting his life.”

Hasn’t Ralf Little been to Death in Paradise before?

Yep! In 2013, when Death in Paradise was only in his second season, Ralf Little played a character named Will Teague in the episode A Dash of Sunshine – opposite DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller).

So when Little heard from his agent about a possible new role in Death in Paradise, he was skeptical. “I said,” Don’t be ridiculous, I’ve already done an episode that I can’t be a guest anymore, “Little remembers. “I can’t just go in and be a murderer or a red herring or something. Then my agent said,” No, no, they mean for a new detective. “I said,” What? “

But don’t expect a single wink at Little’s earlier role …

“We do not refer to it at all,” says the actor. “There were some discussions about whether we should make some kind of cheeky little reference, or a nod or a wink or a clever little joke in the show. Then we thought: you know, never mind, people will know. And it’s fine, and we can just accept that as part of the show’s history and move on. In the TV world, it’s not uncommon to be honest … I was four different characters in Heartbeat. Peter Capaldi was in an episode of Doctor Who before he was Doctor Who! “

How does DI Neville Parker deal with the team – and the commissioner?

In other words: the transition is not going smoothly.

While DS Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois), officer Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos) and officer JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) are fine with their new boss: “They also find him easily frustrated,” Little admits. “And not because he is a difficult personality, but because his peculiar peculiarities and necessary safety measures are a real pain for everyone. He is a very frustrating person to chat with. “

He explains: “Do you know that Madeleine, for example, is a very active go-getter-type personality? She will drive the jeep and go to a crime scene and go, “Okay, let’s go!” And she will jump one step to the front door ready to watch a crime scene, and she will turn to him and he will still be sitting in the jeep and gazing out the window gently as the sun rises, “Oh wait a minute for a moment, I have to apply three more layers of sunscreen ‘, and find out which trees are nearby and or take an antihistamine for the pollen, and all that stuff.

“So he is very popular and certainly highly respected on a professional level. But there is certainly a bit of eye rolling. “

However, there is one major exception: Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) is NOT a fan. Not at all.

“Selwyn finds him deep, deeply annoying,” says Little. “Selwyn is of the very clearly stated opinion that he really doesn’t look like a detective on this island.”

What is the new crime-solving style of the DI?

“His thing as a detective, his special brilliance as a detective, is his eye for seemingly insignificant details,” Little reveals. “And often an unimportant detail that everyone could step over.

“So while Richard Poole, the character of Ben Miller, was extremely methodical – and Kris Marshall, with Humphrey, with clumsy puppy-like (style) might bump into something and have the opportunity to know what it meant – and the character of Ardal is able to see the umbrella story about how a crime could happen because he is a storyteller. Neville’s thing is his eye for detail. “

He adds: “An example would be – and it’s not an example in the show – if a victim didn’t take sugar in their tea, but they were found with a bag of sweetener in their pocket, other detectives and other police would just could dismiss that as nothing important, but in the end it would be a very insignificant detail for him to realize that something is not right here, something is not right, and it would be this small important detail that everyone missed, which would allow him access to get to and unlock the image of a case. “

How long does Ralf Little stay?

Kris Marshall left Death in Paradise to spend more time with his young family. Ardal O’Hanlon left to “explore other opportunities” and see more of his wife and children. How long does Ralf Little plan to stay?

“I’m still not in the phase of being happy and I’ve only done half a run, so I feel like I’m just getting started,” he says.

“And there are certain factors in my life that need to be taken into account. I think that for all three of the previous boys, having children and a family here is something to think about, and quite difficult … I have no such responsibilities, and moreover, my other half is American and lives and works in America, so I’m very used to crossing the Atlantic – when I was in the Caribbean, I was actually closer to her than normal. “

Little’s fiance is the American playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, who wrote on Instagram when the casting was confirmed: “FINALLY! This is why we lived in the Caribbean this summer. Because my fiance @ ralf.little is great. I can’t wait for everyone to see how funny and charming and talented he is as the new Chief Inspector. “

For now, Little is “deeply relieved” that fans seem excited to welcome him to the show.

“It’s a precious thing for people when they feel they have an emotional interest in a show, it’s a precious thing in a show to turn the main character on and off like that,” he says. “It is therefore up to me to earn the trust and affection of people. It is a big responsibility. “

Death in Paradise takes place on BBC One on Thursday at 9 p.m.