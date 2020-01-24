Dearborn schools do not support a law that requires some students to repeat the third grade depending on the exam result

DEARBORN, Mich. – Parents of 1,500 third graders in the Dearborn Public Schools district receive a letter asking them to repeat the third grade if their child has not passed the MSTEP test.

“It could be a good or bad thing depending on your child,” said Dr. Jill Chochol from Dearborn Public Schools.

Third-graders in Dearborn who do poorly in MSTEP do not have to stay a year behind. District officials said they do not support the third-class reading law that passed Michigan’s legislation in 2016.

Current third grade students are the first to be forced to repeat the grade if they do poorly. School officials said they will work with parents who want their children to go to fourth grade.

“We will comply with the law, but we do not necessarily believe that retention is the best intervention,” said Chochol. “The social and emotional consequences are really devastating for children.”

The parents had mixed reactions to the district’s decision.

“I think some children – they are caught up in fifth or sixth grade,” said one of the parents.

“My son doesn’t like reading,” said another parent. “It is hard to force him, but he can do well in any other subject, so they shouldn’t be forced to stay behind.”

District officials said fourth grade resources would be available to help students with reading difficulties, including targeted daily small group instruction with specialists, teacher training, and emphasis on read-at-home programs.

“I hope that the children are well prepared and developed when they are ready,” said Chochol.

Third grade students will take the test in April. Parents can expect a letter from the state in May and have 30 days to request exemptions.

