Dearborn Heights wife killed in crash on EB I-94 near Merriman Road

ROMULUS, Mich. – One person was killed in a car accident early Tuesday morning on I-94 east near Merriman Road.

The two-car crash occurred around 1:10 a.m. The I-94 eastbound was closed for hours due to a crash. Since then it has been open to traffic again.

Michigan State Police, Michael Shaw, said a Ford car broke in the right middle lane and the hazard lights flashed. The driver of a jeep did not see the car and hit it from behind. The jeep driver died in the crash. The other driver had a broken back or spine. You will be treated in a hospital.

“The jeep drove to the median where it caught fire. That person was pronounced dead at the scene, ”said Shaw.

The driver of the jeep was identified as a 30-year-old Dearborn Heights woman.

This crash is being investigated further.

Another accident on Tuesday morning on I-696 killed two people when they got out of their vehicles after an accident and were hit by another vehicle, Shaw said.

A busy morning for both posts today. Shortly after midnight, Metro South soldiers responded to a fatal two-car accident on EB 94 and Middlebelt. 5 30 Metro North soldiers responded to a fatal crash on EB 696 and Woodward. That remains blocked for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/zY5FwkmAkr

