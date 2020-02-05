Dear Silicon Valley heads, technology does not make everything better

Oh look. It is a clock that you can shout at.

Amazon

Everything that was once difficult can be made softer thanks to the wonderful invention of software.

Some coding here, some coding there, and life will be so cute that you will never have to take codeine again.

That is the whole point of the world-enhancing valley. Is it not?

Yet we are here, chackonnising in our Chardonnays at yet another technical debacle. This, performed by the Iowa Democrats and their technical position, has seen only one app – theoretically a simple thing – that at a certain point heretics failed. To count a number of numbers, not less.

It is possible that, as my colleague Larry Dignan explained, the makers of this app did not follow the most trusted IT paths. But maybe someone can remind me: what was wrong with VVP? Voting through Papyrus. Oh, maybe it was a bit slower. However, it seemed to offer a certain accuracy.

Moreover, it also offered a physical overview of how someone would have voted. Unlike, for example, certain voting machines that can be hacked by someone with a nasty tendency – and there are entire countries at the moment that are making a mess of our lives and making us even more crazy than we already are.

Tech’s big misconception is that everything can be made better by technology. It is amazingly selfish and amazingly inaccurate. It is also based on desires of people who were never there.

Did we all really want to scream at machines so that our curtains could be closed? Were we really desperate to stop driving and allow ourselves to be driven around in four-wheeled advertising vehicles? You know they are self-driving cars, don’t you?

I only ask because I have just been attacked by an eMarketer report. It shows that people in general do not allow Alexa to be their constant, all-round servant.

The report is entitled: “Purchases via smart speakers are not taken off the ground.” It is a crisis. You mean that when they need something that is vital to their lives, such as a six-pack candy bar or a really soft toilet roll, people don’t immediately chant: “Alexa, Snickers and Charmin now!”?

eMarketer explained that it is lowering its prediction for smart speaker purchases. Only 26% of smart speaker users are expected to purchase via Alexa and the like in 2020. The previous forecast was 27.9% eMarketer puts down its sudden pessimism on smartphones that are perfectly convenient ways to use our desired products and, oh look, safety concerns.

Moreover, too many of these smart speakers have no screens. And people, as inadequate types, often like to look at a product before they buy it.

People also like to take technology and embrace its simpler use. Indeed, EMarketer says it is more generous with his estimates of people who use Alexa and her friends to listen to audio (81.1%) and ask questions (78.9%).

Victoria Petrock, chief analyst of eMarketer, offered this somewhat sobering thought: “Many consumers do not realize that they have to take extra and more specific steps to exploit all possibilities. Instead, they hold on to direct orders to play music, ask about the weather or ask questions, because those are fundamental to the device. “

You will tell me that after a while everyone will become more skilled in new technologies. And I will tell you that that is because too many new technologies are all-embracing and are forcing consumers to be part of a system, whether they like it or not.

One day I know for sure that people will vote via mind control and shop with a witch. In our time of painful transition – from human to robot, that is – the nod is that an app, a click and a voice make everything better is simply not true.

Sometimes, tech-makers, it is worth considering your products a little better and a little longer before they release the world – and it’s promising that you will just send a patch if something goes wrong.

And sometimes, you know, people are really happy the way some things are. Because they just work. You remember Steve Jobs saying that, right?