Deanna Hansson remembers her stay on the Italian rust

Deanna Hansson grew up … everywhere. Her father was in the Navy, so her family often moved – wherever he was stationed: to Germany, Japan, and the United States.

In 1983 Deanna and her family moved to Sigonella, Sicily, a small but very close community when she was in high school.

The following summer, Deanna was on the soccer team with her friends when …

“They said, ‘Wow, D. You could throw the football away better than we could,” says Deanna, “and we think it’s great if you try it for the team. You know we’d do it.” Do you have something as a quarterback or backup quarterback.

“And when I thought about it, the team was so small that more than half of the players played both offensively and defensively, so I thought,” You know, at least I can go out there and try to help. “So said me: ‘Sure, no problem’ and said to my parents, I wanted to play to see if they would agree.

“They gave me permission. They asked the school administration. And the people there – they were good at it. However, they needed regional permission from the schools of the Department of Defense Dependents. And the sports director said, ‘No way.’ “

At that time, schools in the Department of Defense Dependents prohibited competition in athletics. And despite all the support, the director in Rota, Spain, refused to make an exception.

A stroke of luck

Deanna Hansson was the quarterback in her high school team. (Courtesy Deanna Hansson)

“Well, interestingly, my parents were in a hotel restaurant bar,” says Deanna, “and one of their friends pointed out a gentleman in the restaurant. He was a US Navy JAG officer, and they introduced him to my parents. ” My parents summarized the situation for him and he asked my parents to go to his office the next day because he was very interested in dealing with the case.

“He sent a letter to the director of the Department of Defense Schools in Washington, DC. What happened between when he sent the letter and a very short time later – I don’t know. But the regional director in Rota then returned Letter for position and allowed me to play. “

Deanna soon made the team, but at 5-foot-8 and £ 135, it wasn’t always easy to be on the soccer team.

“There was a time when one of the biggest players on our team – we fought and he got a pass,” Deanna recalls. “And I was playing defense back then, literally grabbing his legs and holding on 30 to 40 meters while he was pushing me across the field. And the boys laughed.

“You had no idea who would fall first. You bet on the fact that he would eventually fall because I didn’t give up.”

The first game

“We played the first game against Vicenza,” said Deanna. “The team was probably at least twice the size of us and the number of players was at least twice the size, so it was a bit scary for a first player to go there and know that these guys were so big. But I was excited I wanted to go out and play.

“Unfortunately, our initial quarterback had an arm fracture in the first half at that time, which meant I had to go onto the field and play the second half of the game.

“The first stroke, I think I almost fumbled the ball because I was so nervous. But I could make several passes. We actually got a touchdown at the end of this half, so I don’t know if the coach.” joking or not, but at the end of the game he said, “You have offensive players of the game there, Deanna. Really good job.” “

Since Sigonella’s starting quarterback was still injured, Deanna should start the next game against Naples. It was a familiar place for her. She had made friends in the area when doing other sports. But…

“When our bus got through, some of these girls stopped the bus and said, ‘Hey look, the soccer team – the boys are not very happy that Deanna is playing. So, I mean, they want to get them I mean, they want hurt them. ‘

“So the team of course met that evening. And the next day we all ran out with helmets on our heads. That way they couldn’t go, OK. Who is the girl?” “

The injury

“I was playing for about a good first quarter,” says Deanna. “And before the end of the first half, I was pretty badly injured in a late goal – a cheap shot, if you like. There are two or three guys who piled up and pushed my shoulder out of the socket that I pushed back in and literally knocked it back. All in one piece. So they weren’t kidding when they said, “We’re going to get the girl.”

Deanna had to miss the rest of the football season due to a shoulder injury. But it got better.

In retrospect, Deanna says she may never have played football. (Courtesy Deanna Hansson)

“I played basketball the following season, and a few people from that team approached me and apologized,” said Deanna. “Hey, look, it went too far.” And that meant a lot that they actually came up to me and told me so. “

Even though she only played two games, Deanna says she still feels the lasting impact of her time on the rust.

So, would she have played soccer if she knew everything that was going to happen?

“I don’t think I would,” says Deanna, “because I know what it did to me to compete against other teams that are literally twice the size of us. I think it’s for every boy Athletes care if it’s a man. ” or a woman to know what your physical limitations and abilities are and to make that decision. We shouldn’t just do what we think we can do. We should really look at the overall situation.

“It was a great experience building that team friendship. But in retrospect, my shoulder may be what it is today? Yes, I’m sure it probably has a bit to do with it.”

Deanna Hansson returned to the United States in 1985. She says she hasn’t played tackle football since her time in Sigonella, although she still likes to watch football.