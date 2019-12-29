DeAngelo lifts Rangers over Leafs in OT – Toronto

Loading...

TORONTO – Tony DeAngelo scored in extra time when the New York Rangers defeated Maple Leafs 5-4 on Saturday.

Ryan Strome had two goals and two assists for the Rangers (19-15-4), while Artemi Panarin picked up his third assist of the evening when he set DeAngelo's winner 51 seconds in extra time.

Brett Howden and Mika Zibanejad also scored a goal for New York, while Alexandar Georgiev stopped 43 of 47 shots.

Auston Matthews scored twice to force the Maple Leafs (21-14-5) into extra time. William Nylander and Pierre Engvall had the others.

Toronto went 4-2 in the last 20 minutes. The Leafs pulled to one when Engvall redirected a 13:38 shot from Tyson Barrie.

Moments after missing a great chance to tie the game, Matthews threw a pass to Nylander, who scored the third goal 53 seconds before the end.

The story continues under the advertisement

After Strome gave his team a 2-1 lead in the first half, the 26-year-old American from Mississauga, Ont, came on the track. scored another goal to give his club a two goal lead in the second half.

It was Strome's fifth and sixth goal, as well as six assists in 18 career games against Toronto.

The Maple Leafs were without striker Ilya Mikheyev (wrist surgery) and Jake Muzzin (broken foot). Toronto announced before the game that Mikheyev would miss at least three months on Friday to recover from a right hand injury in New Jersey. He underwent surgery and stayed in the hospital.

Muzzin blocked a shot from Devil's defender P.K. Subban in the first period. The Toronto defender ended the game but was performed with a broken foot from week to week.

In Mikheyev's absence, 23-year-old Adam Brooks made his NHL debut. Born in Winnipeger, he played 171 regular season and playoff games for the AHL Toronto Marlies before playing his first NHL game.

The Maple Leafs entered the game 2-5: 1 in the second game of the season.

It didn't start well for Toronto when Howden scored the 1:41 goal for the game.

The Maple Leafs equalized the score in the power game. John Tavares found Nylander in front of the gate.

The story continues under the advertisement

But the Rangers took a 2-1 lead when Panarin Engvall took a pass in the middle and prepared Strome for the starting goal.

The Rangers had the chance to score two goals, but shortly after Strome's goal Andersen stopped a Pavel Buchnevich penalty.

Strome raised the Rangers 3-1 at the start of the second round.

Toronto won 3-2 when Matthews was surprised by a puck for the 25th time in the season. Zibanejad, however, ensured the lead with two goals. All-world fake hit on the right to freeze Andersen and shoot a shot through his pads.

This Canadian Press report was first published on December 28, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Ice Hockey (t) Leafs (t) Leafs Ice Hockey (t) Maple Leafs (t) National Hockey League (t) NHL (t) Toronto Ice Hockey (t) Toronto Leafs (t) Toronto Maple Leafs (t) Toronto sports ( t) sport