Deals: Samsung Galaxy S10 +, HP Chromebook 15, more

Monday’s best deals are the Samsung Galaxy S10 +, HP Chromebook 15 and various Anker accessories. Head below for all that and more in the newest 9to5Toys lunch break.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 + 128 GB hits Gold Box prize

Only today does Amazon offer the popular Samsung Galaxy S10 + Plus phone with 128 GB of storage $ 699 in black / white / orange / blue. That’s a $ 300 retail discount and a match of the lowest Amazon price we’ve seen for this carrier-unlocked flagship smartphone that ranked 9to5Google in Best Smartphones of 2019 and named it the best all-round Android phone and recently Got Android 10.

HP Chromebook 15 packs USB-C

Amazon currently offers the HP Chromebook 15 2.3 GHz / 4 GB / 64 GB $ 360. Reduced from $ 440, today’s offer is good for a $ 80 discount, beats our previous listing by $ 10 and marks a new Amazon low.

Centered around a 15.6-inch display, it is packed with 64 GB of on-board storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. It praises a higher build quality than the average Chromebook and swings on a metal keyboard with diamond-cut finish. Enjoy a battery life of up to 13 hours per charge. In terms of I / O, you look at two USB-C ports, a USB-A input and more.

Save on Anchor accessories and more

The latest Amazon sale from Anker is characterized by the 30 W PowerPort Atom III USB-C wall charger on $ 22. You usually pay $ 35 for one of the latest wall chargers from Anker. We’ve seen it fall to $ 23 a few times before, with today’s deal delivering a new low from Amazon.

I used this wall charger during the holidays and can say that the slimmed down design makes a great companion, wherever adventures take you. Moreover, an output power of 30 W is sufficient to charge the latest iPhones and iPads. It can even handle a MacBook when it is not in use, but can struggle to keep up with high-end machines. View more deals here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also monitors the best trade-in offers on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone and more every month. Check out this month’s best trade-in offers when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply go directly to our trade-in partner if you want to recycle, trade or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google on the go!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for the latest videos, reviews and more!

Jarvisen Review: Hands-on with the fastest handheld translator

Drop Panda Headphones Review: Best wireless option for audiophiles? [Video]

Behind the scenes of CES 2020: hands-on with the best technology from Vegas

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo [/ embed]

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAyzVuO_v1s [/ embed]